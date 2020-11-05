While Southern B.C. veterans and active military will receive free trips on Remembrance Day, North Coast seniors, vets, cadets and active military will have to pay. (Northern View file photo)

BC Ferries snubs North Coast veterans, seniors and active duty military

Complimentary Remembrance Day ferry rides for southern routes only

BC Ferries announced today that they will offer complimentary travel on Remembrance Day to honour the service of active, reserve and retired military personnel, and cadets — that is, unless you live on the North Coast.

“BC Ferries notes that these free fares are not applicable on the Inside Passage, Haida Gwaii and Central Coast Connector routes,” a media relations release stated. “The complimentary fare applies to passenger fares for those presenting official Canadian military identification or travelling in uniform.”

North Coast veterans, active, reserve and cadets must pay while their southern counterparts get the complimentary ride, including those in Sandspit attempting to attend services in Skidegate or the Village of Queen Charlotte.

BC Ferries also said that seniors on southern routes can travel free on Remembrance Day with the presentation of a B.C. Services Card, B.C. driver’s licence, B.C. identification card or birth certificate. However, seniors on North Coast routes, including Bella Coola, Haida Gwaii and Prince Rupert will still have to pay the regular fares.

“Throughout the year, BC Ferries offers complimentary travel to B.C. seniors from Monday through Thursday, except on provincial holidays. Remembrance Day, however, is excluded from that exception,” BC Ferries said in the statement. “These free fares are not applicable on the Inside Passage, Haida Gwaii and Central Coast Connector routes.”

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Protection against cruel punishment doesn’t apply to corporations: Supreme Court of Canada
Next story
Rally brings crowd to troublesome Shuswap farm where body of missing woman was found

Just Posted

While Southern B.C. veterans and active military will receive free trips on Remembrance Day, North Coast seniors, vets, cadets and active military will have to pay. (Northern View file photo)
BC Ferries snubs North Coast veterans, seniors and active duty military

Complimentary Remembrance Day ferry rides for southern routes only

Photo submitted
Delay pleased with improvement at Canadian Strongman Nationals

The middleweight division at nationals featured 30 competitors at a maximum weight of 231 pounds

A University of Toronto study has found the environmental DNA of pathogens harmful to fish are 2.7 times more likely to be detected near active salmon farms versus inactive sites. (Kenny Regan photo)
DNA presence of pathogens harmful to fish almost triples near B.C. salmon farms: study

Industry, DFO caution the research does not correlate to disease transmission

Jonathan Nolan, Michael Nolan, Hope Johnson and Willow the cutest dog hanging, out at the Kwa'lilas Hotel while they wait to be able to return home to Rivers Inlet. (Zoe Ducklow photo)
Wuikinuxv First Nation evacuation to Port Hardy extended to seven days

Rains have not slacked off, keeping landslides a present threat

BC Ferries’ Northern Expedition holding in Port Hardy while technicians repair the S-radar. The sailing was delayed by two days, leaving passengers stranded. (Zoe Ducklow photo)
Northern Expedition rescheduled to sail for Bella Bella, Prince Rupert after mechanical issues

The S-radar malfunctioned twice, causing a two-day delay in Port Hardy

A woman wears a mask to protect herself against COVID-19 as he walks past trees turning colour in Vancouver, B.C., Monday, Nov. 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. breaks records with 425 new COVID-19 cases; test positivity rate of 3.8%

Nearly 3,400 active cases in B.C. currently

Mak Parhar speaks at an anti-mask rally outside the Vancouver Art Gallery on Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020. Parhar was arrested on Nov. 2 and charged with allegedly violating the Quarantine Act after returning from a Flat Earth conference held in Geenville, South Carolina on Oct. 24. (Flat Earth Focker/YouTube.com screenshot)
B.C. COVID-19 conspiracy theorist charged with violating Quarantine Act

Mak Parhar allegedly broke his 14-day self-isolation after returning from U.S. Flat Earth conference

B.C. Health Minister Adrian Dix and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry head to their daily update on the COVID-19 pandemic, B.C. legislature, April 15, 2020. (B.C. government)
Additional visits to senior care homes coming, B.C.’s top doctor says

Seniors Advocate recommends more family access

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Join Black Press Media and Do Some Good

Pay it Forward program supports local businesses in their community giving

Commissioner Austin Cullen, back centre, listens to introductions before opening statements at the Cullen Commission of Inquiry into Money Laundering in British Columbia, in Vancouver, on Monday, February 24, 2020. A former RCMP officer described by his lawyer as a whistleblower for investigating organized crime in casinos is scheduled to testify today at an inquiry into money laundering in British Columbia. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Inquiry hears players stayed away from B.C. casinos after organized-crime arrests

B.C. launched inquiry after reports illegal cash was helping fuel real estate, luxury car and gambling

People line up to get an annual flu shot at a pharmacy in Ottawa on Thursday, Oct. 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Flu shot demand up and getting more supply won’t be easy, feds say

Federal public health agency increased its order by almost 25 per cent this year to 13.9 million doses

B.C. Liberal leader Andrew Wilkinson, B.C. NDP leader John Horgan and B.C. Greens leader Sonia Furstenau. (Black Press Media)
Mail-in ballots could shift outcomes in tight B.C. election contests

Final count begins Friday for 662,000 votes province-wide

People wear face masks as they walk along a street in Montreal, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, as the COVID-19 pandemic continues in Canada and around the world. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Graham Hughes
Canada updates COVID-19 guidelines to include airborne transmission, following U.S., WHO

New information was updated after top doctor recommended triple-layer masks

Most Read