(Black Press Media file Photo)

BC Ferries sailings filling up Family Day Monday

More than 20 sailings added between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen for long weekend

Ferries sailing between Vancouver Island and the Lower Mainland are filling up Monday as the Family Day long weekend comes to a close.

As of 10:50 a.m., the 11 a.m. sailing from Swartz Bay to Tsawwassen is 100 per cent full, the noon sailing is 83 per cent full and the 1 p.m. sailing is 73 per cent full.

From Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay, the 11 a.m. sailing is 83 per cent full.

READ ALSO: BC Ferries Hybrid ships arrive in Victoria on Saturday

The 10:40 a.m. sailing from Departure Bay in Nanaimo to Horseshoe Bay is 100 per cent full with the 1 p.m. and 3:20 p.m. about 60 per cent full.

The 10:50 a.m. sailing from Langdale to Horseshoe Bay is also 100 per cent full.

Last year, across all routes, BC Ferries carried more than 205,000 passengers for the Family Day long weekend. The company has added more than 20 extra sailings on the Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay route. Family Day Monday and Tuesday morning are the most popular times for people to return to Tsawwassen from Swartz Bay, according to BC Ferries.

[email protected]

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Federal emergency group meets on pipeline protests as rail blockades continue
Next story
Monday marks one-year anniversary of man missing from Langley

Just Posted

Bella Coola leave their mark on All Native Basketball Tournament as they reach Intermediate final

Nuxalk Braves bring home a strong second place finish; three individual awards for Marlon Edgar-Apps

All Native Basketball: Finals matchups start to take shape as title games approach

Two Prince Rupert sides in contention, while two dynasties are on the brink

CN blockade taken down as federal, provincial representatives agree to meet with hereditary chiefs

CN blockade taken down as federal, provincial representatives agree to meet with hereditary chiefs

All Native Basketball Days 2-3: Intermediate Division

Six Bella Coola players hit double figures during their winning game against Kitamaat

All Native Basketball Tournament: Day 1

Prince Rupert Rain score blowout victory as Women’s division kicks off in full swing

VIDEO: Ottawa wants quick, peaceful resolution to pipeline protests, Trudeau says

The protests have manifested themselves as blockades on different rail lines across the country

New highway proposed between Alberta and B.C.

The route would connect Red Deer to Kamloops

Wet’suwet’en and B.C. government have been talking Aboriginal title for a year

Coastal GasLink says it has agreements with all 20 elected First Nations councils along the 670-kilometre route

Trudeau tightlipped on plan to end protests ‘quickly and peacefully’

The prime minister, who cancelled a two-day trip to Barbados this week to deal with the crisis at home

B.C. budget expected to stay the course as economic growth moderates

Finance minister said ICBC costs have affected budget

Canadian standards for coronavirus protection to be reviewed, health agency says

The protocols set out how health workers should protect themselves and their patients

Monday marks one-year anniversary of man missing from Langley

42-year-old B.C. man, Searl Smith, was last seen leaving Langley Memorial Hospital on Feb. 17, 2019

BC Ferries sailings filling up Family Day Monday

More than 20 sailings added between Swartz Bay and Tsawwassen for long weekend

Amtrak warns of delays as railways from Seattle to B.C. blocked by Wet’suwet’en supporters

Coastal GasLink said it’s signed benefits agreements with all 20 elected band councils along pipeline route

Most Read