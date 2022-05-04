The Queen of Surrey passes Bowen Island while travelling from Horseshoe Bay to Langdale. (Black Press Media file photo)

The Queen of Surrey passes Bowen Island while travelling from Horseshoe Bay to Langdale. (Black Press Media file photo)

BC Ferries offers free travel to Ukrainians

Free fares with Ukrainian passport, Canada-Ukraine Authorization for Emergency Travel

BC Ferries is offering free travel to Ukrainians arriving in B.C.

Starting Wednesday (May 4), those with a valid Ukrainian passport and Canada-Ukraine Authorization for Emergency Travel will receive free walk-on or vehicle passage. The free fares can be claimed at the terminal or by calling 1-888-223-3779, ext. 6.

“We have all seen the horror and devastation sweeping over a large part of Ukraine and as a company, we want to do our part in helping displaced Ukrainian citizens reach their final destination here in coastal British Columbia. It’s just the right thing to do,” said BC Ferries director of public affairs, Deborah Marshall, in an email. BC Ferries has assisted about a dozen Ukrainians and expects more following this announcement.

Canadian-Ukraine Authorization for Emergency Travel gives Ukrainians extended temporary citizen status in Canada, according to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada. This includes permission to work, study and stay in Canada until it is safe for them to return home. Applications are open to Ukrainian nationals and family members of any nationality. Recipients are eligible to stay in Canada for up to three years, not the standard six-month visa authorization.

READ ALSO: VIDEO: North Vancouver community gathers in solidarity with Ukraine

READ ALSO: Explosions rock Kyiv again as Russians rain fire on Ukraine

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

bc ferryUkraine

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
Cyclists and pedestrians injured in crashes no longer need to pay costs: ICBC
Next story
Military dealing with gap in search-and-rescue services due to new procurement delay

Just Posted

WLFN Councillor Chris Wycotte (left) and Chief Willie Sellars said Monday (April 25) they are excited about what the future holds for their community after announcing a proposed agreement-in-principle with the federal government worth $135 million. The settlement is intended to address the loss of WLFN village lands taken from them 160 years ago which now form the city of Williams Lake. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake First Nation to hold referendum on proposed $135 million federal settlement

Surrey-based sitar player Sharanjeet Singh Mand on Mt. Everest in Nepal, in a video posted to his Facebook page.
Watch B.C. sitar virtuoso play at Mt. Everest base camp in ‘special’ trek up famous mountain

Vaping is more popular now than in 2020, affecting young Canadians the most (File photo/Andy Hobbs)
Vaping is increasing in popularity, especially among young Canadians: poll

A haze of wildfire smoke from B.C. hangs over the downtown as pedestrian walks past in Calgary, Alta., Thursday, July 15, 2021. The record-breaking heat wave that scorched western North America in June 2021 was among the most extreme ever recorded globally, new modelling and analysis by researchers at universities in the United Kingdom shows. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Last summer’s B.C., Alberta heat wave was among most extreme ever recorded: UK study