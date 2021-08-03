The B.C. Ferries terminal at Tsawwassen. (Black Press file photo)

The B.C. Ferries terminal at Tsawwassen. (Black Press file photo)

BC Ferries apologizes after ferry-goers stranded waiting for non-existent sailing

Tsawwassen, Salt Spring and Pender Islands B.C. Day schedule error creates issues

Travellers between Tsawwassen, Pender Island and Salt Spring Island found themselves stranded after reserving B.C. ferry tickets incorrectly scheduled on B.C. Day, Aug. 2.

On Twitter, several travellers reported arriving at B.C. Ferries terminals bound for and departing the three terminals only to discover their reserved ferry was no longer sailing. B.C. Ferries compensated some travellers with rescheduled departures through Swartz Bay, according to a BC Ferries email to Black Press Media.

However, the rescheduled departures were some hours later and could not accommodate all those with awry reservations according to accounts from Twitter. Full refunds were also distributed, but there have been no accounts of compensated overnight stays for stranded ferry goers.

READ ALSO: BC Ferries anticipating ‘pent-up demand’ following the lift of travel restrictions

BC Ferries could not respond to further questions on how the booking error was made or the total number of those impacted.

“We sincerely apologize to all customers affected and are giving full refunds for the inconvenience,” BC Ferries Tweeted in one response to an affected traveller. “Sailings were incorrectly built in our system for today’s Holiday Monday schedule.”

READ ALSO: Dog coaxed to safety from edge of Greater Victoria-bound BC Ferry vessel

Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.

bc ferrySalt Spring Island

Previous story
Woman drowns in Christina Lake, say Grand Forks RCMP
Next story
Vaccinated? You’re 10x less likely to catch and transmit COVID-19, but risk remains

Just Posted

Youth and chaperones from Tsideldel First Nation participated in a bike ride along Puntzi Lake Road to the lake on Wednesday, July 21. (Photo submitted)
Tsideldel youth ride to Puntzi Lake, learn about residential school legacy

Tsilhqot’in National Government tribal chair and Tl’etinqox chief, Chief Joe Alphonse is one of 16 recipients of the Order of British Columbia. (Photo submitted)
Tl’etinqox Chief Joe Alphonse awarded B.C.’s highest order

Photo of a successful planned ignition occurred on the Young Lake wildfire on July 29, 2021. (BC Wildfire Service photo)
Planned ignitions on Flat Lake fire’s north flank successful: BC Wildfire Service

Hazelton’s Christopher Muigg scores and 80-point ride on C+ Rodeos’ horse Sixth Sense to take first in the bareback riding event at the Esket A.C.E. Rodeo during the weekend. (Liz Twan photo)
Alkali Lake plays host to Esket A.C.E. Rodeo during weekend