Debris falls to the ground as demolition continues on the Winters Hotel in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, April 22, 2022. Two people died in the April 11 blaze. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Debris falls to the ground as demolition continues on the Winters Hotel in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, April 22, 2022. Two people died in the April 11 blaze. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

BC Coroner to investigate 2 deaths after fire at Vancouver SRO

April 11 blaze at Winters Hotel raised questions around safety standards in low-income housing

The BC Coroners Service has been asked to investigate the deaths of two people who died inside a Vancouver single-room occupancy (SRO) building last spring when it burned to the ground.

The bodies of Mary Garlow, 68, and Dennis Guay, 53, were found in the rubble of the Winters Hotel in Vancouver’s Gastown neighborhood in the week following the April 11 fire.

The cause of the devastating blaze was ultimately attributed to candles that had been left burning, but numerous former residents of the building raised questions around whether the sprinkler system had been working and if extinguishers had been full.

The City of Vancouver has received criticism in the weeks and months since to as the safety standards in SROs and protections for more vulnerable, lower-income residents.

On Thursday (July 21), Minister of Public Safety and Solicitor General Mike Farnworth announced he has asked the BC Coroners Service to investigate the deaths.

“Once the coroner’s investigation has gathered sufficient evidence, an inquest jury will hear evidence from witnesses under oath and make findings regarding the facts of the deaths. The jury may also make recommendations aimed at preventing deaths under similar circumstances,” he said in a statement.

READ ALSO: Second body found during demolition of burned Vancouver hotel

READ ALSO: VIDEO: Vancouver fire guts historic Gastown building, sends five to hospital

@janeskrypnek
jane.skrypnek@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

DeathFatal FirefireVancouver

Previous story
B.C. COVID hospitalizations down for the first time in weeks, new cases continue to rise
Next story
REAL ESTATE: B.C. launches new 3-day period to combat high-pressure sales

Just Posted

Coastal First Nations welcome new hunting regulations that will help protect spirit bear populations. (Photo: Kyle Breckenridge)
Coastal First Nations hope black bear hunting ban revives Spirit bear populations

Grand Chief Stewart Phillip, president of the UBCIC, left, June North, widow of the man who died by suicide and Williams Lake First Nation Chief Willie Sellars all spoke during a press conference held Tuesday, July 19. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
‘In shock and mourning’: Indigenous leaders demand inquiry into fatal RCMP incident

Williams Lake RCMP and North District Emergency Response Team officers respond to the corner of Smedley Street and Eleventh Avenue on Sunday, July 10. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Indigenous leaders demand public inquiry into fatal police incident in Williams Lake

Williams Lake strength athlete Tyson Delay competes in Kelowna. (Photo submitted)
Williams Lake lifters continue to winning streak, set sights on nationals