Bailey Bridge repair underway in Bella Coola Valley

The Bailey Bridge in Hagensborg is now closed while two aging wood spans at the south end of the bridge are replaced with a single concrete span.
A lighted pedestrian-only crossing is in place.
There is a shuttle service available by calling 250-982-2342 at the Bailey Bridge Campground and leaving a message.
The phone will be checked every hour.
A Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure spokesperson said the bridge is expected to reopen to vehicle traffic by mid-October.
Don’t miss out on reading the latest local, provincial and national news offered at Coast Mountain News. Sign up for our free newsletter here.