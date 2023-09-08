Bailey Bridge repair underway in Bella Coola Valley

The last time the Bailey Bridge was repaired was in 2018. (Tom Hermance photo) The projected cost of the Bailey Bridge rehabilitation project in Hagensborg is $16 million. (Tom Hermance photo) Work to repair Bailey Bridge is underway. (Tom Hermance photo) The repair of the Bailey Bridge is anticipated to be completed by Oct. 10, 2023. (Tom Hermance photo)

The Bailey Bridge in Hagensborg is now closed while two aging wood spans at the south end of the bridge are replaced with a single concrete span.

A lighted pedestrian-only crossing is in place.

There is a shuttle service available by calling 250-982-2342 at the Bailey Bridge Campground and leaving a message.

The phone will be checked every hour.

A Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure spokesperson said the bridge is expected to reopen to vehicle traffic by mid-October.

READ MORE: Hagensborg Bridge repair slated for Sept. 5 to Oct. 10

Don’t miss out on reading the latest local, provincial and national news offered at Coast Mountain News. Sign up for our free newsletter here.

Bella Coola