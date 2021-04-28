Workers in British Columbia can receive up to three hours of paid leave in order to get a COVID-19 vaccination. (CHI Franciscan)

B.C. workers now eligible for 3 hours of paid leave to get COVID-19 immunization

The Ministry of Labour says amendments to the Employment Standards Act are now in effect, retroactive to April 19

A statement from the Ministry of Labour says amendments to the Employment Standards Act are now in effect, retroactive to April 19.

The employer-paid leave covers full-time and part-time workers and the ministry says it ensures no employee will lose pay for taking time off to get vaccinated.

The three-hour leave is part of B.C.’s immunization plan and the statement says it helps make the vaccination process as easy as possible.

The legislation improves on changes enacted April 1 that provide unpaid leave for pandemic-related vaccinations, which could include a worker accompanying a family member for a shot, or if the worker needs more time to get to an assigned vaccination facility.

Labour Minister Harry Bains says vaccinations keep workers safe and reduce risks to businesses.

“Our government believes it’s in everyone’s interest to remove all barriers to a worker getting vaccinated when they are eligible to do so,” Bains says in the statement.

The paid leave amendment will remain in effect until repealed by regulation, the ministry says.

RELATED: B.C. considering paid time off for workers to get COVID-19 vaccine

