FILE: A B.C. woman had to pay $384 for veterinary care after her elderly cat went missing. (Darren McDonald photo)

B.C. woman on the hook for vet bills she didn’t approve while cat was in shelter

Owner had to pay $384 in vet bills before her cat could be released

A B.C. woman must pay for veterinary bills for care that she did not consent to her cat receiving, the Civil Resolution Tribunal has ruled.

On September 13, 2021, the woman’s cat Zuki went missing and was later turned in at a Coquitlam animal shelter. Shelter attendants immediately brought Zuki to a private veterinarian for an examination.

The 15-year-old cat was dehydrated, showing signs of leg weakness and frailty. Veterinary records show Zuki was given an exam, x-rays, a fluid bag and medication for $384. The owner did call the shelter to see if Zuki was there and argued that she should have been released immediately. But Zuki was already in veterinary care when the owner called.

When the owner came to pick up Zuki, the shelter wouldn’t release the cat until the vet bill was paid.

The owner argues that Zuki was not in distress and did not need urgent veterinary care, she was just elderly. Zuki was euthanized shortly after.

Tribunal member Micah Carmody found that Zuki was in distress. Coquitlam bylaws require owners of “impounded animals” to provide pay any charges related to the impounding and care of the animal.

Carmody ruled that the veterinary charges stand, however, he credited the owner $13.91 for a return of buprenorphine because Zuki had been euthanized and no longer needed it. The owner was also awarded tribunal costs at $62.50.

READ MORE: Owner’s noisy charge saves 14-pound dog from B.C. cougar attack

@SchislerCole
cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
‘We have no other health-care options’: Nelson walk-in clinics struggling during family doctor shortage
Next story
Technical issue temporarily stops Canadian Forces Snowbirds from flight performances

Just Posted

The Canadian Coast Guard ship called John P. Tully has been used to bring scientists to the Explorer Seamount — Canada’s largest underwater mountain. (Devon Bidal/News Staff)
West Coast expedition off B.C. explores never-before-seen deep-sea habitat

Stan Fraser is walking from Bella Coola to Winnipeg for mental health awareness and to help raise funds for family in small centres to travel and stay near patients in treatment for mental illness. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Walk and Talk for Mental Health to go from Bella Coola to Winnipeg

People walk up stairs to the entrance of the Royal BC Museum in Victoria, B.C. Premier John Horgan announced June 22 they are stopping their $789-million plan to rebuild the ageing building, and sending things back to public consultation. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Province cancels controversial $789M Royal BC Museum rebuild

A special weather statement has been issued by Environment Canada. Black Press Media file photo
First forecast of hot weather sparks special weather statement for Cariboo, much of B.C.