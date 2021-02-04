The province has said that it will consider the findings and recommendations of the report prepared by Dr. Peter Wood to meet its CleanBC goals. Photo by Binny Paul/Campbell River Mirror.

The province has said that it will consider the findings and recommendations of the report prepared by Dr. Peter Wood to meet its CleanBC goals. Photo by Binny Paul/Campbell River Mirror.

B.C. will consider recommendations of report linking climate change to logging practices

Province says it is working with First Nations and forest industry towards CleanBC goals

In response to a new study published by Sierra Club BC that linked climate change risks to current forestry practices, the province said that it would consider the findings and recommendations of the study.

The report prepared by Dr. Peter Wood and released earlier this week, Intact Forests, Safe Communities, claimed industrial logging in the province as one of the factors accelerating the risk of climate change disasters in the province.

In its recommendations, Sierra Club BC called on the province to reform its forestry practices, restore intact forests and to include Indigenous expertise to mitigate climate risks. The report also asked the province to hasten the implementation of the 14 recommendations from the 2020 Old Growth Strategic Review

READ MORE: Logging practices increase risk of climate change disasters in B.C.: report

READ ALSO: B.C. suspends some old-growth logging, consults communities

”Our government appreciates the work Dr. Peter Wood and Sierra Club BC did in compiling this report and we will consider the findings and recommendations as we work toward a cleaner B.C.” said the Forest Ministry in an email statement.

The ministry said that sustainable forest and timber management is a priority for British Columbians and the government.

“B.C. is renowned for its commitment to prompt, science-based reforestation as it is an important step to ensure sustainable forest management and address climate change – last year we set a new record with 300 million trees planted and we plan to plant 300 million more this year,” said ministry spokesperson Tyler Hooper.

Hooper also said that the ministry is working with First Nations, industry, labour and communities to ensure practices and management in B.C.’s forest sector continue to evolve to reflect the values British Columbians hold today and what they want for the future.

“This evolution of how we operate in and manage our forests is critical to meeting our CleanBC goals and our commitments under Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples Act (DRIPA),” said Hooper and added, “We are committed to a balanced and diverse forest sector that supports B.C. jobs and our commitments to the environment and DRIPA.”

In response to the report, members from the forest industry have said that the industry adheres to the strict environmental rules and regulations laid down by the province when it comes to Industrial logging.

Carl Sweet, director of BC Forest Alliance told the Mirror that the forest industry works with biologists and environmentalists to ensure sustainable practices and is committed to replanting trees after harvest.


binny.paul@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

forestry

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Anti-Indigenous racism embedded in B.C. healthcare system: report
Next story
100 cheeseburgers, exotic dancers: Vancouver search warrant details alleged penthouse party

Just Posted

The program has provided many kids the opportunities to discover the wonderful world of horses (photo submitted)
Local program uses horses to heal, learn and inspire

The program is called “Iixsanaw wa Alhxapaliikw” in Nuxalk, “Horses are Medicine”

The Nuxalk Nation held its first COVID-19 vaccination clinic on Jan. 19. (Bella Coola Valley-Nuxalk Nation Coordinated Information Bulletin Facebook photo)
Nuxalk Nation calls out B.C. health officials after vaccines withdrawn from community

Health authority board chair issues apology

Jenni and Karl Mueller are the proud owners of El Con Enterprises (Caitlin Thompson photo)
New owners, new name at El Con Enterprises

The Muellers are the proud owners of El Con Enterprises, formerly Belco Service

Central Cariboo Search and Rescue members briefly go over grocery lists outside Save-On-Foods before heading inside where they would spend more than one-hour shopping for on-reserve Yunesit’in households. (Rebecca Dyok photo)
Search and rescue volunteers fill grocery list for self-isolating families in Chilcotin

Central Cariboo Search and Rescue members didn’t hesitate to help out

The BC Centre for Disease Control has released a map showing COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population from Jan. 17-23. (BC Centre for Disease Control image)
Cariboo Chilcotin region among highest COVID-19 numbers in province: BCCDC

The figures are based on COVID-19 cases per population of 100,000

(Pixabay)
B.C. expands mandatory mask rules in schools, rolls out ‘rapid response teams’

Masks will be mandatory for middle and high school students except for a few scenarios

Vancouver Canucks defenceman Quinn Hughes (43) picks up a tripping penalty on Toronto Maple Leafs centre John Tavares (91) during first period NHL action in Toronto on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
Spezza nets hat trick as Maple Leafs dismantle Canucks 7-3

Toronto veteran records eighth three-goal game in win over Vancouver

Briefcase (Pixabay photo)
Men who had ‘F’ school grades see same leadership prospects as women who got ‘As’: B.C. study

A more gaping difference was found when comparing men and women working as parents

The province has said that it will consider the findings and recommendations of the report prepared by Dr. Peter Wood to meet its CleanBC goals. Photo by Binny Paul/Campbell River Mirror.
B.C. will consider recommendations of report linking climate change to logging practices

Province says it is working with First Nations and forest industry towards CleanBC goals

This red-tailed boa was found frozen to death near Agassiz after its owner dumped it. (Dewdney Animal Hospital/Facebook)
VIDEO: Veterinarian speaks out after abandoned pet snake found frozen to death in Fraser Valley

‘This is what happens when people buy pets on a whim,’ says Dr. Adrian Walton of Maple Ridge

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Frank Phillips receives a visit from his wife Rena at Nanaimo Seniors Village on their 61st wedding anniversary, March 31, 2020. Patient visits have been restricted to essential only at some long-term care facilities. (Nanaimo News Bulletin)
Opposition calls for better family access to B.C. care homes

Still inconsistent across the province, Shirley Bond says

British Columbia Attorney General David Eby listens during a news conference in Vancouver, on Friday May 24, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Former B.C. Lottery Corp. board chair says government ‘ill-suited’ to run gaming

Bud Smith says the government is better suited as a regulator, allowing others to run high-limit gaming

People wearing face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 shop for produce at a market in North Vancouver, B.C., on Wednesday, January 6, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
COVID-fatigued British Columbians need specifics, not vague advice: prof

Steven Taylor says most people are following guidelines as best they can

Most Read