The location of the 57 Creek Fire. (Photo submitted)

B.C. Wildfire responding to wildfire north of Clinton

The 57 Creek Fire is currently out of control

A wildfire has broken out north of Clinton and is currently listed as out of control.

Dubbed the 57 Creek Fire, BC Wildfire Service community engagement specialist Maddison Dahl said the fire was discovered on Friday, April 28 around 1 p.m. The size of the fire is estimated to be seven hectares as of the writing of this article.

“We have received the initial fire report and we have B.C. Wildfire Service members en route,” Dahl said.

Dahl said the suspected cause of this fire is human activity. There are no evacuation orders currently in place related to this fire.

More to come.


