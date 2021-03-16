FILE – Sven Spichiger, Washington State Department of Agriculture managing entomologist, displays a canister of Asian giant hornets vacuumed from a nest in a tree behind him Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Blaine, Wash. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

FILE – Sven Spichiger, Washington State Department of Agriculture managing entomologist, displays a canister of Asian giant hornets vacuumed from a nest in a tree behind him Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Blaine, Wash. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

B.C., Washington state work together to kill Asian giant hornets

A hornet surveillance program in B.C. will set up traps in areas where there were previous findings

Wildlife officials in Washington state have said British Columbia and U.S. federal and state agencies will work together to track, trap and eradicate Asian giant hornets in the Pacific Northwest.

The Asian giant hornet species was first spotted in Washington state in 2019 and agencies have since been on the hunt for the invasive hornets. They kill bees and take bee larvae to feed their own young.

The Washington State Department of Agriculture announced Monday that the agencies made international plans this year similar to the state’s response last year, including public outreach, reporting and trapping, KING-TV reported Monday.

A hornets nest was discovered and eradicated in October 2020 in Washington state’s Whatcom County. Experts believe there are more nests in the region and will focus traps in the county. Whatcom County is about 55 miles (88 kilometres) south of Vancouver in Canada’s province of British Columbia.

The Washington state agency will continue using orange juice and rice cooking wine in traps this year, while citizens can use either orange juice or a brown sugar-based bait, officials said. Residents in Whatcom, Skagit, San Juan, Island, Jefferson, and Clallam counties have been encouraged to make their own traps starting in July.

Half of the confirmed reports of the species in the state last year and all of the reports about the hornets in British Columbia came from members of the public, a report said.

A hornet surveillance program in British Columbia will set up traps in areas where there were previous findings and keep up outreach with beekeepers and partner agencies, officials said.

Washington State University, the U.S. Department of Agriculture Animal, Plant, and Health Inspection Service and the federal Agricultural Research Service are also conducting research to support hornet detection and eradication efforts.

VIDEO: Scientists remove 98 ‘murder hornets’ just south of Canadian border in Washington

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

State of Washington

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
BCTF says more K-7 teachers with COVID-19 than Grades 8-12 teachers
Next story
Government of Canada and Heiltsuk Nation collaborate to develop a local Marine Emergency Response Team

Just Posted

The Nathan E. Stewart disaster in 2016 was a catalyst in moving the MOU ahead (file photo)
Government of Canada and Heiltsuk Nation collaborate to develop a local Marine Emergency Response Team

Under the MOU, the Heiltsuk Nation will further develop a Marine Emergency Response Team

Whole community approaches to immunization are being utilized in select communities across the province. (Black Press file photo)
First vaccination clinic underway for Bella Coola residents

All residents 18 years and up were eligible for their first dose of the Moderna vaccine

A plane’s fuselage is seen through the canopy of forest at a crash site on Addenbroke Island, B.C. The Transportation Safety Board of Canada says a decision to continue flying in poor weather led to the float plane crash that killed four people and injured five others. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Royal Canadian Air Force, 442 Squadron
Pilot’s decision to fly to B.C. fish camp in poor weather led to 4 deaths, says TSB

Report indicates floatplane left Vancouver airport on July 26, 2019 and crashed into Addenbroke Island

Joe Klepacz (from left), Shawn Oviatt, Aidan Herrling and Peter Arnold complete an outdoor classroom at Mountview Elementary School recently. The structure is one of 20 similar projects in School District 27 aimed to create outdoor learning spaces for children. (Theresa Herrling photo)
Local builders provide outdoor learning spaces for children in School District 27

“We gave them artistic license and a basic square footage … they are looking wonderful.”

While music concerts and nightclubs have reopened, Klassen said she instead prefers to go fishing. (Submitted)
A year of COVID-19: British Columbians describe pandemic life outside Canada

For the pandemic anniversary, Black Press Media spoke to residents living around the world

FILE – Empty pews are pictured as Father James Hughes, Priest in residence Father Paul Goo and assistant pastor Father Felix Min perform a Easter Sunday mass at St. Patrick’s in Vancouver on Sunday, April 12, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Small outdoor religious services will soon return for B.C. faith groups: Dr. Henry

Dr. Henry said indoor services are expected to return in April

Cheslatta Carrier Nation chief Corinna Leween speaks to the annual B.C. Natural Resources Forum, Jan. 27, 2021. Leween is president of Carrier Sekani Family Services, a delegated agency of the B.C. government serving northern B.C. communities. (B.C. Natural Resources Forum)
B.C. addiction treatment centre rejected because it’s on ‘agricultural’ land

Remote fishing lodge on Tachick Lake has never been farmed

FILE – Sven Spichiger, Washington State Department of Agriculture managing entomologist, displays a canister of Asian giant hornets vacuumed from a nest in a tree behind him Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, in Blaine, Wash. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
B.C., Washington state work together to kill Asian giant hornets

A hornet surveillance program in B.C. will set up traps in areas where there were previous findings

(Black Press Media files)
BCTF says more K-7 teachers with COVID-19 than Grades 8-12 teachers

Union says this shows the importance of wearing masks in classrooms

Prominent Indigenous leader and former politician Edward John attended a gathering with cabinet ministers and First Nations leaders in Vancouver on Sept. 11, 2014. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Former B.C. politician, Indigenous leader, ordered to stand trial on sex charges

Edward John, 71, pled not guilty to allegations related to a single person in Prince George

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Ben Tyner, formerly from Wyoming, had been working at the Nicola Ranch in Merritt. (Facebook)
Missing Merritt cowboy is presumed dead, but family still looks for answers

Reward for information has been increased

Scientists at the BC Cancer Research Institute are developing a breath test that can determine whether someone has contracted COVID-19. (IHR Imperial BRC Cancer)
B.C. researchers generating COVID-19 breath test that could give results in 1 minute

There would be no need for lengthy sample processing in a lab, saving both time and money

Alex Campbell First Nations Elder and Knowledge Holder from Lax Kw’alaams is the first senior citizen to receive a COVID-19 vaccination at the community clinic in Prince Rupert on March 14. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)
COVID vaccine ‘not 100%,’ Dr. Henry warns communities getting first dose all at once

People in communities like Prince Rupert are being vaccinated all at the same time

Most Read