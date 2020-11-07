B.C. Premier-elect John Horgan listens during a post-election news conference, in Vancouver, on Sunday, October 25, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. Premier-elect John Horgan listens during a post-election news conference, in Vancouver, on Sunday, October 25, 2020.

B.C. VOTES 2020: The latest results as mail-in ballot counts continue

A few of the 87 B.C. ridings that were too close to call will be finalized through mail-in ballots

Election Day in B.C. was roughly two weeks ago, but some British Columbians will have to wait a bit longer to find out who will be declared as their local MLA.

The counting of a record-breaking 662,236 mail-in and absentee ballots in the 42nd provincial election began on Friday (Nov. 6), and is expected to take at least three days, according to Elections BC.

Certification envelopes will only be opened during the final count and officials say that’s when envelopes that are empty or contain more than one ballot will be rejected. Elections BC says that means the total number of eligible mail-in and absentee ballots cast in the provincial election will only be known once the final count ends.

The BC NDP will still form a majority government, based on night-of results, but how many Liberal MLS and Green MLAs joining Premier John Horgan in the B.C. Legislature could change.

Despite a low overall voter turnout in B.C. – roughly 52 per cent, making it the second lowest voter turnout in provincial history – at least four of ridings could see changes to the preliminary results from Election Night on Oct. 24.

Those ridings include: Vernon-Monashee, Abbotsford-Mission, Chilliwack-Kent and Richmond South Centre.

– with files from Tom Fletcher

