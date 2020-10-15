Brian Roberts district electoral officer and Katrina Godfrey electoral office support set up on Oct. 14 in Prince Rupert to get ready for the opening of advanced electoral polls. The advanced voter polls open on Oct. 15, 2020. (Photo: K-J Millar/The Northern View)

B.C. VOTES 2020: Advance voting begins today

Advance voting runs from Oct. 15 to Oct. 21 in B.C.’s election

British Columbians who have already made up their minds in the provincial election will be able to cast their ballots in-person, starting today.

Advance voting runs from Oct. 15 to Oct. 21, with Election Day on Oct. 24.

Elections BC had received roughly 670,000 vote-by-mail package requests as of Oct. 14. There are 3.48 million registered voters in B.C.

READ MORE: Here’s how voting amid a pandemic will happen in B.C.

Here’s what you need to know before you vote:

Advance polling locations:

Advance voting places will be available from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. local time on the days they are open.

Prince Rupert: Seasport Shopping Centre 125 1st Ave W Prince Rupert, BC Thu-Wed Oct 15-21

Bella Bella: Captain Carpenter Room, 214 Ubais Ave. Sun-Tue Oct 18-20

Queen Charlotte: E.A. Ross Room-Queen Charlotte Community Hall, 134 Bay St. Sun-Tue Oct 18-20

Masset: Howard Phillips Comm Hall 1590 Cook St Masset, BC Sun-Tue Oct 18-20

Bella Coola: Moose Hall 272 20 Hwy Sun-Tue Oct 18-20

Candidates running in the riding:

B.C. Liberal Candidate – Roy Jones Jr.

B.C. NDP Candidate – Jennifer Rice

B.C. Libertarian Candidate – Jody Craven

Voter registration:

While eligible voters don’t have to register ahead of time to take part in the election, Elections BC recommends British Columbians sign up ahead of time in order to avoid lengthy lineups.

Voters can register or update their information online at elections.bc.ca/ovr or by calling 1-800-661-8683. Registration closed on Sept. 26.

To be eligible, British Columbians must be able to show one of the following pieces of identification:

  • A B.C. driver’s licence
  • A B.C. Identification Card
  • A B.C. Services Card, with photo
  • A Certificate of Indian Status
  • Another card issued by the B.C. government, or Canada, that shows your name, photo and address

Health rules for voting during COVID-19:

All voting places and district electoral offices will have protective measures in place, including:

  • Physical distancing
  • Capacity limits
  • Election officials wearing personal protective equipment (such as masks and face-visors)
  • Protective barriers
  • Hand sanitizing stations
  • Frequent cleaning of voting stations and frequently touched surfaces
  • Election workers trained on safe workplace guidelines and pandemic protocols

– with files from Ashley Wadhwani

Most Read