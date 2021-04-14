FILE – People hold signs during a memorial march to remember victims of overdose deaths in Vancouver on Saturday, August 15, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. to request federal exemption for simple drug possession

Announcement comes on 5-year anniversary of B.C.’s first public health emergency

B.C.’s minister dedicated to addiction and mental health supports says the province will be officially requesting a federal exemption to decriminalize personal possession of drugs in order to combat the raging overdose crisis.

Wednesday (April 14) marks five years since former provincial health officer Dr. Perry Kendall declared illicit drug poisonings as the province’s first public health emergency. Since 2016, more than 7,000 British Columbians have died from illicit drugs – 1,700 of those in 2020, which is the worst year in deaths in the province’s history.

During a news conference, Addictions Minister Sheila Malcolmson announced $45 million in funds earmarked to curb drug poisonings over three years, as part of the upcoming 2021 budget.

ALSO READ: Former health officials, advocates reflect on anniversary of B.C.’s overdose emergency

More to come.

B.C. overdosesoverdose crisis

