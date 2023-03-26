Then-Minister of Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation Ravi Kahlon answers questions from members of the media at the legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. The British Columbia government says it will be providing 330 new homes for people living on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside by the end of June. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Then-Minister of Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation Ravi Kahlon answers questions from members of the media at the legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, Feb. 6, 2023. The British Columbia government says it will be providing 330 new homes for people living on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside by the end of June. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

B.C. to provide 330 new homes for people living in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

Homes promised by end of June

B.C. says it will be providing 330 new homes for people living in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside by the end of June.

Housing Minister Ravi Kahlon says there are currently about 117 people living on East Hastings Street, and 70 of them have expressed a desire for housing.

The new initiative will include two temporary supportive housing projects and a mix of renovated single room occupancy and other supportive housing units, which will open “on a rolling basis” through April, May and June.

Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim says there has been an uptick in safety concerns for those living in the Downtown Eastside, citing an increase in sexual and violent assaults as well as fires, adding the new housing will provide safety to the city’s most vulnerable residents.

The Vancouver Fire Rescue Service issued an order to remove tents and structures along East Hastings Street last July, which Kahlon says compelled governments and service providers to develop a co-ordinated response plan to help people get off the streets and safely into homes.

He credits the response plan for getting more than 90 people who were living on the street into housing.

The Canadian Press

READ ALSO: VIDEO: One person dead in train and car collision in Langley

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

homeless housingHomelessnessVancouver

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Ukraine demands emergency UN meeting over Putin nuclear plan

Just Posted

Nuxalk Nation player Annika Parr, right, looks to get past a Syilx opponent during the U17 girls’ final at the Junior All-Native Tournament on Friday, March 24, at Nanaimo’s John Barsby Secondary School gym. (Greg Sakaki/News Bulletin)
Teams play like champions at Junior All-Native Tournament in Nanaimo

The CMH redevelopment project includes an addition to the existing hospital as well as renovations to the existing facility. (Monica Lamb-Yorski file photo)
B.C. reduces district costs by over $36 million for Cariboo Memorial Hospital upgrade

Cat in the Hat and Ultimate Arty, aka Joan Oliver, left, and Willie Dye, were at city council on March 21 to update council on the Stampede Parade and announce Rick Hansen will be the official parade marshal. (city of Williams Lake video capture)
Rick Hansen to return to Williams Lake as Stampede Parade marshal

An end slide area sign just before the Cottonwood River on Highway 97 South is shown just outside of Quesnel, B.C., on Thursday, March 9, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/James Doyle
Logging, forest loss may have awakened ancient Cariboo landslides, at cost of about $1B

Pop-up banner image