B.C. Supreme Court rules against private healthcare centre, sides with province

The B.C. Supreme Court has ruled against legalizing private health care in a landmark ruling released Thursday (Sept. 10).
After a case between the province and the Cambie Surgery Centre that spanned years, Justice Steeves ruled against founder Dr. Brian Day’s assertion that patients should be able to pay to access private surgery and tests sooner if they deem the public system wait times to be too long.
The 880-page decision did note that too-long wait times can harm patients with deteriorating conditions.
Day, an orthopedic surgeon, has hinged his decade-long legal battle on arguments around patients having a right to pay for services if wait times in the public system are too long.
He had maintained that four plaintiff patients have been deprived of life, liberty and security under the Charter of Rights and Freedoms after suffering harms from waiting for surgery in the public system before they sought care at his clinic.
More to come.
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.