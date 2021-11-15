A large portion of the Coquihalla highway has eroded due to extreme weather conditions in the Hope area. (Kyle Snihur/ Facebook)

A large portion of the Coquihalla highway has eroded due to extreme weather conditions in the Hope area. (Kyle Snihur/ Facebook)

B.C. STORM: Section of Coquihalla Highway washes away in storm near Hope

Photo has shown up online illustrating damage to major B.C. highway

A large chunk of the Coquihalla Highway has washed away in the rain.

A photo has emerged online of an area just east of Hope, at Othello Road on Highway 5. The Coquihalla River has risen drastically overnight and the image shows that both lanes of the two-lane section of highway are gone.

It is difficult to see how long the section that washed away is.

Several highways are closed as of Monday morning, and the power is out for about 6,000 customers in the town of Hope. There is currently no roads open between Hope and the rest of the Fraser Valley and Lower Mainland.

Hundreds of people who were travelling on B.C. highways are currently stranded in Hope.

More to come.

READ MORE: B.C. STORM: 5,500 Hope hydro customers without power as outage still under assessment

@CHWKcommunity
jessica.peters@hopestandard.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

BC FloodBreaking NewsSevere weather

Previous story
‘I had to do it’: A Kootenay couple’s fight to save their property from wildfires
Next story
‘You will drown’: Princeton RCMP warn against driving through flood water

Just Posted

file photo
Nuxalk Health requires employees in direct contact with clients be vaccinated

The Canadian flag next to the Cenotaph at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 262 in Bella Coola honours the children believed to be buried at the Kamloops Residential School site. (John Morton photo)
Bella Coola Legion will host Remembrance Day ceremony

Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price blocks a shot during the second period in Game 2 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup semifinal playoff series against the Vegas Golden Knights, Wednesday, June 16, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Habs goalie Carey Price says ‘substance use’ led him to NHL’s assistance program

Williams Lake Mayor Walt Cobb has removed himself from all external city of Williams Lake appointments, but will continue as mayor. (Monica Lamb-Yorski file photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake’s Walt Cobb removes himself from several boards, continues as mayor