B.C. seniors ages 72 and up can now call to book a COVID vaccine

Call centres will not ask for SIN or credit card information

Seniors born in 1949 or earlier who live anywhere in B.C. can now book COVID-19 vaccine appointments.

The province opened up new availability for seniors ages 72 and up on Thursday (April 1).

People deemed extremely clinically vulnerable should have already, or will soon, receive letters from the health ministry inviting them to make an appointment starting Monday.

  • ​Fraser Health Authority: 1-855-755-2455
  • ​Interior Health Authority: 1-877-740-7747
  • Northern Health Authority: 1-844-255-7555
  • ​Vancouver Coastal Health Authority: 1-877-587-5767
  • ​Vancouver Island Health Authority : 1-833-348-4787​

Call centres are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day, with reduced hours on statutory holidays. Call centre operators will ask for a legal name, date of birth, postal code, personal health number, phone number and an email address. They will not ask for banking or credit card information, nor for social insurance numbers.

These regional call centres will shut down April 18 and will be replaced with a single phone number for all of B.C.. An online provincial registration and booking system is scheduled to launch on April 6.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

