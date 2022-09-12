Finance Minister Selina Robinson talks about financial aid due to inflation and the cost-of-living increases and support during a press conference at Goudy Field in Langford, B.C., on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. Robinson says preliminary financial numbers for the first three months of the current fiscal year show the province is in a strong position despite ongoing global economic risks. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Finance Minister Selina Robinson talks about financial aid due to inflation and the cost-of-living increases and support during a press conference at Goudy Field in Langford, B.C., on Wednesday, September 7, 2022. Robinson says preliminary financial numbers for the first three months of the current fiscal year show the province is in a strong position despite ongoing global economic risks. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

B.C. says financial outlook improving, forecasts $706 million surplus

Finance minister presented province’s first quarterly report Sept. 12

British Columbia’s financial outlook is showing improvements, with a budget surplus of $706 million forecast for the current fiscal year.

Finance Minister Selina Robinson says preliminary financial numbers for the first three months of 2022-23 show the province is in a strong position despite ongoing global economic risks.

The quarterly report Robinson posted today also indicates financial improvements over the next three years, but includes forecasts of budget deficits for two of the three years.

The government recently announced the province’s final audited budget for 2021-2022 produced a surplus of $1.3 billion following earlier forecasts of a deficit nearing $10 billion.

Robinson said the earlier deficit forecast of $9.7 billion was made during the darkest days of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic where the province and other governments were preparing for the worst but hoping for the best.

Last week, the B.C. government announced a $600 million relief plan to help families most in need as costs for goods and services rise.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

British ColumbiaeconomyFinances

Previous story
From high-profile global child abduction case to B.C. mayor’s chair?
Next story
Wildfire near Hope now at 520 hectares and growing

Just Posted

Fireworks explode over the Ivan the Great Bell Tower inside the Moscow Kremlin during the celebration of Moscow City Day in Moscow, Russia, Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, for the 875th anniversary of the city’s founding. (AP Photo/Maxim Marmur)
Putin’s Russia struggles for response to Ukrainian blitz

Central Coast Regional District. (Photo submitted)
Candidates declared for upcoming regional district, school trustee elections

Some items stolen from a CCSAR rescue truck in April have been recovered. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Central Cariboo Search and Rescue recovers stolen items from truck heist in share shed

Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II receives Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau during an audience at Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Monday March 7, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Steve Parsons/Pool via AP
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks of Queen’s ‘affection for Canadians’