Crews build an erosion control embankment along Hwy. 3 on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure)

Crews build an erosion control embankment along Hwy. 3 on Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021. (B.C. Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure)

B.C.’s storm recovery ‘trending in the right direction,’ but gas rationing to remain

Province is entering recovery efforts as storms subside

The province is turning to recovery efforts as a series of storms has calmed in B.C., but officials said there is still a long way to go in rebuilding essential road networks destroyed by landslides.

Transportation Minister Rob Fleming said that Highway 7 in the Fraser Valley is expected to reopen to the general public on Monday (Dec. 6) afternoon but that other routes, like Highway 3 and Highway 99, are expected to stay as essential traffic routes only.

“Right now, we really need (Highway3. it’s our lone corridor that links the Lower Mainland to the interior of the province,” Fleming said, adding that 10,000 commercial trucks have moved much-needed supplies along the Highway 3 corridor and on a temporary route in northern Washington State. He said there was no estimated time for when Highway 3 would reopen to the general public.

The province remains under a state of emergency and Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth said the gas rationing for the southwest would remain.

Although the Trans Mountain pipeline came online on Sunday, Farnworth said that it must be pressurized slowly and that it will take time to get to full capacity.

Gasoline is continuing to come into the province by rail from Alberta and by barge from the U.S. The current state of emergency and gas rationing measures are both set to expire on Dec. 14, but can be renewed by the province.

Fleming said there was no way to tell right now whether or not Highway 3 would be open in time for travellers to head to the interior this summer.

“Right now it would not be very pleasant to get in your car and drive to a ski resort in the interior,” he said, adding that although the road is working for commercial traffic, it would be busy and full of trucks.

“IT takes twice as long to get from surrey to Keremeos right now.”

More to come.

B.C. Floods 2021BC FloodBreaking News

Previous story
RCMP find remains of Shuswap woman missing for five years, former boyfriend charged
Next story
B.C. flood recovery moves to cleanup of damaged materials

Just Posted

Sir Alexander Mackenzie Secondary School’s soccer team emerged the third place winners at the zone tournament in Prince George, Oct. 15 to 17. (Photo submitted)
SAMS co-ed soccer team nets bronze at PG zones tournament

The Bailey Bridge is slated for repairs in the New Year. (Michael Wigle photo - Coast Mountain News)
Bailey bridge repairs rescheduled for later in New Year

The Central Coast Regional District has activated its emergency operations centre at level one due to the ongoing potential threat of flooding. (Michael Wigle photo)
Central Coast Regional District activates EOC due to high amounts of precipitation

As predicted snow is falling at Ulkatcho First Nation (Anahim Lake) where a local resident measured almost six inches of fresh snow Wednesday, Dec. 1 about 9 a.m. (Graham West photo)
Snowfall warning in effect for northern parts of Chilcotin