British Columbia’s provincial flag flies in Ottawa, Friday July 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

British Columbia’s provincial flag flies in Ottawa, Friday July 3, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

B.C.’s posts $1.3B budget surplus for 2021-22, in contrast with big deficit forecast

Improved revenues have contradicted early predictions of a $10 billion deficit

British Columbia’s economic recovery last year was stronger than forecast with the province’s audited budget numbers showing a surplus of $1.3 billion, in contrast with an earlier projection of a deficit nearing $10 billion.

Finance Minister Selina Robinson says the province’s economy in 2021-22 outperformed both public and private sector predictions.

She says the April 2021 budget, delivered during some of the darkest days of the COVID-19 pandemic, originally forecast a deficit of $9.7 billion, but revenues improved throughout the year.

Robinson says the improvement can be attributed to reopening the economy and the resultant increase in tax revenue, one-time federal contributions for COVID-19 and disaster events, higher natural resource revenues, and higher Crown corporation earning, especially at the Insurance Corp. of B.C.

She says the government hopes to further propel the economy with a series of inflation-fighting measures next month.

The province introduced a $60-million education support fund this week to help schools expand meal programs and assist families with school supplies and field-trip costs.

RELATED: B.C. BUDGET: Deficits to rise as COVID-19, rebuilding costs continue

BC legislature

Previous story
ICBC says 43% of drivers admit to using their phone while driving

Just Posted

An RCMP officer will make his first appearance in Williams Lake Provincial Court on Oct. 5 for restricted firearm possession charges. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Mountie charged with loaded firearm offence while off duty in Williams Lake

A flood watch advisory has been issued for areas shown in orange. (BC River Forecast Centre)
Flood watch advisory issued for north coast area due to heavy rainfall

A wildland firefighter from Alberta Whitecourt unit crew has been working with BC Wildfire Service personnel and have successfully helped secured the containment lines on the northeast corner of the Weasel Creek wildfire (N11062) in the East Kootenays. (BC Wildfire Service)
Eleven wildfires still active in the Cariboo Zone

Cariboo Memorial Hospital director Derek Keller provides an update on the hospital redevelopment project during a 60th anniversary celebration of the present hospital held Wednesday, Aug. 24. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Cariboo Memorial Hospital upgrade delayed, spring 2023 new target