Premier David Eby arrives with ministers before the start of the swearing-in ceremony at Government House in Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. B.C. politicians are returning to the legislature for the spring sitting, starting with a throne speech laying out the government’s goals for the months ahead. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

Premier David Eby arrives with ministers before the start of the swearing-in ceremony at Government House in Victoria, B.C., on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022. B.C. politicians are returning to the legislature for the spring sitting, starting with a throne speech laying out the government’s goals for the months ahead. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito

B.C.’s economy, health care and housing to be the focus of throne speech: Eby

New premier won’t be there for the start of the session as he heads to Ottawa to talk health care

British Columbia’s economy will be a key focus for politicians as they return to the legislature for the spring sitting.

Premier David Eby says economists are predicting a “global slowdown and potentially recession” and his government is focused on keeping the economy strong by building trade relationships and supporting businesses.

The session starts with a speech from the throne today, which Eby says will outline the government’s key priorities of health care, housing, public safety and the economy.

However, Eby won’t be there for the start of the session.

He’ll be travelling to Ottawa where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is hosting a first ministers’ meeting to try to work out an agreement with the provinces and territories for increased funding for health care.

B.C. house leader Ravi Kahlon says the government has plans to introduce more than two dozen pieces of legislation during the session, which is set to conclude in May.

The government will table its budget at the end of the month.

RELATED: David Eby to become B.C.’s new premier today in Vancouver ceremony

RELATED: Eby to create new ministry solely devoted to B.C. housing crisis

BC legislature

Previous story
Vancouver council to review new grant proposal for enhancing mental health services
Next story
Skeena Sawmills in Terrace announces temporary closure

Just Posted

A mainstay employer in Terrace, Skeena Sawmills, is closing for an extended period of time as of Feb. 8. (file photo) A logging truck arrives at Skeena Sawmills at Terrace on Nov. 26, 2021. (File photo)
Skeena Sawmills in Terrace announces temporary closure

Snuxyaltwa (Snooks-yell-twa) totem to the Nuxalk Nation of Bella Coola before it was removed in 1913. (Photo submitted)
Hereditary Chief Yulm Snuxyaltwa looking forward to Nuxalk totem pole’s return home

Georgia Jeffrey, front row left, Crystal Rain Harry, Cathy Robson, Dr. Maggie Kovach, Roxanne George, Loretta Mack, back row left, Trevis Mack, Lorianne Duran, Tim Michalchuk and Trudy Andy are enrolled in the University of British Columbia NITEP program in Bella Coola. They will be graduating in July 2023. Missing from the photograph are Stalla Stump and Chanel Wynja. (Photo submitted)
Bachelor of Education students studying in Bella Coola graduate in July 2023

Ida Eriksen is a Bella Coola artist whose paintings will be filling the Station House Gallery in Williams Lake from Feb. 10, 2023 until March 25 for her solo show West Coast Light. (Photo courtesy of Ida Eriksen)
Bella Coola artist evokes feelings of mystery and solitude with abstract west coast landscapes