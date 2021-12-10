Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry meets with some of the first children under 12 to receive COVID-19 vaccines at a clinic in Victoria, Nov. 29, 2021. (B.C. government photo)

B.C.’s daily COVID-19 cases rise to 437 Friday, 3 more deaths

Hospital cases down slightly as booster doses continue

B.C. public health teams reported 437 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Friday, up from below 300 at the start of the week.

There are 211 people in B.C. hospitals with active COVID-19 infections, down from 220 on Thursday, with 72 in intensive care, down by one in the 24 hours up to Dec. 10. There were three more deaths attributed to the coronavirus, for a total of 2,381 in B.C. since the pandemic began.

B.C.’s vaccine campaign has delivered 8.9 million doses so far, with booster third doses being offered to people age 65 and older starting this week.

B.C. health authorities continue to operate scheduled appointment COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the province for residents age five and older. Registration and booking appointments in B.C. can be done online here, or by calling 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., seven days a week.

