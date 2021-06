B.C. public health officials reported 148 new cases of COVID-19 infection Wednesday, a fourth straight day of fewer than 200, with the former hot spot in the Fraser Health region recording 75 of them.

The latest totals mean the province has fewer than 2,000 active cases, with 195 people in hospital and 47 in intensive care units with coronavirus-related conditions. There were three additional deaths related to COVID-19, for a total of 1,725 since the pandemic began.

more to come…

Coronavirus