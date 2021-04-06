A basket of needles containing Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine waits to be administered to patients at a COVID-19 clinic in Ottawa on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

A basket of needles containing Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine waits to be administered to patients at a COVID-19 clinic in Ottawa on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

B.C.’s COVID-19 case count up to 1,068 on Tuesday

207 new variant cases, up to 328 people in hospital

B.C.’s daily COVID-19 case count rose back above 1,000 Tuesday, with continued spread of virus variants.

There are 328 people in hospital as of April 6, 96 of whom are in intensive care, and three more people have died in the past 24 hours.

Testing has identified another 207 new variant cases in B.C. in the past day, which public health experts are tracking because it may spread more quickly or result in serious illness in younger people.

“Numbers of young people in hospital are increasing, and numbers of young people in intensive care are increasing, and that is concerning,” provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said Tuesday.

Social gatherings continue to be the main spreader of the coronavirus, Henry said, with people having a few friends over, then attending a different gathering, then going to work where infection ripples out from a single exposure.

“People may be staying in small numbers, but they are different small numbers each time,” Henry said.

B.C.’s COVID-19 daily cases topped 1,000 for the first time March 31 with 1,031 new confirmed tests, followed by 1,018 up to April 2, 1,072 up to April 3, 999 on Easter Sunday and 890 on Monday.

Health Minister Adrian Dix said the province’s initial batch of AstraZeneca vaccine has been administered through Lower Mainland pharmacies to people aged 55 to 65. Additional supplies are expected to arrive to extend the program to Kelowna, Victoria and other urban centres, with details to come on the websites of the province’s five health regions.

RELATED: Variants sending younger people to ICU, Dr. Tam says

RELATED: Here’s what we know about the P1 Brazil variant

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureCoronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Trudeau, O’Toole, demand accountability as Iranian officials indicted for PS752 crash
Next story
Easter ferry traffic down this year amid COVID travel restrictions, despite extra sailings

Just Posted

The green waters of Moraine Lake are pictured in Lake Louise, Alberta, June, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
‘Save summer’: Tourism business have modest expectations ahead of crucial season

‘The mantra right now is ‘Save summer”

Easter is on Sunday, April 4, 2021. How much do you know about Easter history and traditions? (Pixabay.com)
QUIZ: How much do you know about Easter?

Put your knowledge to the test with this short quiz about Easter and its traditions

Anna Hostman and Cheryl Duvall. (Photo submitted)
Bella Coola composer up for Juno Award

Anna Hostman has been nominated for a 2021 Juno award for Classical Composition of the Year

Two projects in B.C. focused on protecting fishers have received funding through the Conservation and Economic Stimulus program. (Loney Dickson photo)
Trapping, wildfire impacts focus of two fisher projects in B.C.

A new marten box is being designed to stop fishers being inadvertently trapped

Bella Coola Valley Sustainable Agricultural Society's Elizabeth Howard with a seed library. (Photo submitted)
Bella Coola Valley Sustainable Agriculture Society to host Seedy Saturday April 3

Event will adhere to COVID-19 restrictions

A cross made out of hockey sticks at a makeshift memorial is silhouetted against the setting sun at the intersection of a fatal bus crash near Tisdale, Sask., on Monday, April, 9, 2018. A virtual tribute is planned to mark the third anniversary of the Humboldt Broncos bus crash. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
VIDEO: Humboldt Broncos team to be honoured on third anniversary of fatal bus crash

16 people died and 13 were injured when a semi-trailer ran a stop sign into the path of the hockey team’s bus

FILE – A crossing guard stops traffic as a student wearing a face mask to curb the spread of COVID-19 arrives at Ecole Woodward Hill Elementary School, in Surrey, B.C., on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Parents struggle to navigate in-person school, child care amid B.C.’s surging 3rd wave

Both Toronto and Peel have shut down schools for in-person learning

B.C. Ferries is still providing ferry service between Tsawwassen and Victoria, 60 years later. (File - Black Press Media)
Easter ferry traffic down this year amid COVID travel restrictions, despite extra sailings

BC Ferries said they had added ‘a third of the extra sailings we usually would for a Easter long weekend’

A basket of needles containing Pfizer-BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine waits to be administered to patients at a COVID-19 clinic in Ottawa on Tuesday, March 30, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
B.C.’s COVID-19 case count up to 1,068 on Tuesday

207 new variant cases, up to 328 people in hospital

An arena worker removes the net from the ice after the Vancouver Canucks and Calgary Flames NHL hockey game was postponed due to a positive COVID-19 test result, in Vancouver, on Wednesday, March 31, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Canucks’ COVID-19 outbreak grows to 18 players with Virtanen added to protocol list

A player on the COVID-19 protocol list has not necessarily tested positive

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Police tape is seen outside a Masonic Temple in Lynn Valley in North Vancouver, B.C., Tuesday, March 30, 2021. A second Masonic Temple in the city of North Vancouver was later caught on fire, arson is being suspected. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
Alleged arsonist facing more charges in connection to North Vancouver Masonic hall fires

Benjamin Orion Carlson Kohlman has eight charges against him

New electric and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles are offered for test drives at the B.C. legislature, May 13, 2019. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
B.C. electric vehicle sales charge ahead in pandemic 2020

Latest sales show North America’s highest adoption rate

Dogs and joggers have recently come across aggressive coyotes in Metro Vancouver, including in Stanley Park where there were more than a dozen attacks this winter. (Unsplash)
‘Never run from a coyote’: Canadians report increased sightings during pandemic

Dan Kraus, with the Nature Conservancy of Canada, gives advice on what people should do if they encounter a coyote

Most Read