B.C.’s COVID-19 case count jumps by 287, another senior home outbreak

Two more deaths recorded, community outbreak in Okanagan

B.C. public health officials added another 287 cases to the COVID-19 total Wednesday, bringing the number of active cases to 2,316 in B.C.

There were two additional deaths, and 87 people are currently in hospital with coronavirus-related conditions, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said in a statement Oct. 28. A new community outbreak was reported at Okanagan Men’s Centre in Lake Country, and a new senior home outbreak was reported at the Progressive Intercultural Community Society assisted living facility in Surrey.

As has been the trend in recent days, most of the new cases have been identified in the Fraser Health region, with 189 of the new cases there. There are 10 new cases in Interior Health, including the Okanagan and Kootenays, 16 new cases in Northern Health, and three in Island Health.

After a steep increase in positive tests over the weekend, with more than 800 cases reported over three days, Henry announced a new order restricting parties and social gatherings in private homes to household members and their “safe six” friends or relatives, identifying weddings, funerals and other private gatherings as key infection sites, particularly in the Fraser Health region.

Henry repeated her warning that Halloween parties and other gatherings should not be held.

“Let’s save the parties for when it is safe for everyone to celebrate,” Henry said. “If you are planning a wedding in your home, make it your immediate family only and save the celebration for next year. If you are organizing a birthday party for your children, only invite those small number of friends from your close social circle, not the entire class or sports team. The things we do at parties and celebrations including talking, hugging and eating and drinking together indoors are much riskier than our normal school or work activities.”

Henry stopped short of an order for non-medical masks to be worn in all public spaces, calling it an “expectation” that they will be worn in such places as retail stores, malls, offices and on public transit.

