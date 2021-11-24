B.C.’s 5 paid sick days welcomed, but critics say it should be 10

The B.C. government announced that workers will be entitled to five paid sick days a year, beginning in January. Labour groups say the announcement falls short. Pictured here, a worker gathering shopping carts in a grocery store parking lot in March. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn)

A B.C. government announcement mandating annual paid sick days shortchanges workers, say labour leaders and an economist.

On Wednesday, the B.C. Ministry of Labour announced that workers would be entitled to five paid sick days every year beginning in January.

Alex Hemingway, a senior economist for the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives, said sick days are important for public health and the economy, and it is “concerning” it wasn’t a minimum of 10 days.

“People need that security of knowing they have enough days at their disposal, so when you get that flu in February, you don’t think, ‘Ah, maybe I better save it for something even worse later in the year,’” said Hemingway. “That aligns with what we see around the world in other jurisdictions; 10 days is actually at the low end of what we see in most other countries.”

Hemingway said the Government of Canada has committed to 10 days for federal workers, something health workers and economists are backing. There is much research literature on “presenteeism” or going to work sick because workers have no choice, he said.

“The costs of that presenteeism are much higher than the cost of actually providing paid sick days for people … some of the evidence that I’ve read and cited in my own work in the U.S. shows that in cities that brought in paid sick days saw a 40 per cent reduction in influenza rates during flu waves,” said Hemingway. “Paid sick days for food service workers were associated with 22 per cent decline in food-borne illness rates.

“This is interesting as well, workers without paid sick days were three times more likely to delay or forego medical care and so having paid sick days seems to encourage people to use preventative care, including getting vaccines actually outside of the COVID context, but just in general.”

In a press release, Laird Cronk, BC Federation of Labour president, welcomed the provincial announcement, but also found it lacking, as it was only half of the “10-day standard that science supports and that is the overwhelming preference of British Columbians.”

“While we’re disappointed, we’ll continue to fight for the full 10 days of leave,” Cronk said in the press release. “The public health and economic case is clear. Despite some business lobbyists’ dire claims about costs to employers, study after study – and practical experience around the world – show the opposite: paid sick leave is good for the economy.”

The Canadian Federation of Independent Business also wasn’t pleased, referring to the five days as “tone-deaf to the realities small businesses are facing,” in a press release. Recent survey feedback showed that respondents are in no position to offer the new program on 38 days’ notice, the federation said.

Harry Bains, B.C. Minister of Labour, said the province consulted with workers and employers to come to its decision, with over 60,000 respondents. Among other jurisdictions the province examined, the U.S., Australia and New Zealand.

“Many of the people who lack paid sick leave are the same workers we depended on most during the pandemic,” Bains said in a press release. “Lower-wage workers who help us get our groceries, prepare our food at restaurants and make sure we have the services we need deserve a basic protection like paid sick leave.”

