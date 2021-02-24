(Black Press Media file photo)

B.C. residents can reserve provincial camp sites starting March 8

British Columbians can reserve camping spots across the province starting March 8.

The Discover Camping reservation service gives B.C. residents the opportunity to book a spot two months before the start of the camping season. Non-B.C. residents can make reservations starting July 8.

Limited travel opportunities caused by COVID-19 might lead to a busy camping season, the province predicts, warning that those booking in should have back-up options in case their preferred site and date is booked.

“Our provincial parks have never been as important as they are right now,” says a statement from George Heyman, minister of environment and climate change strategy. “They provide a special place to safely connect with nature and improve our health and well-being during these difficult times.”

Campgrounds will be subject to COVID-19 restrictions, with limits on how many people are allowed at each campsite. The government notes that public health gathering guidelines may change throughout the camping season, and camping parties are responsible for following them, even if there is a discrepancy between the site allowance and the health orders.

Reservations for day-use facilities, such as picnic shelters and halls, remain closed for 2021.

“We are all looking forward to another summer of camping and outdoor recreation in B.C.,” Heyman said. “And while public health concerns and advice remain, we are asking people to pick a campground as close to home as possible to avoid long road trips and non-essential travel.”

In 2020, campsites, visitor centres and day-use facilities were closed on March 24 as the province increased COVID-19 restrictions. Many campgrounds reopened June 1 with restrictions – limiting sites to eight individuals, including daytime visitors.

To book a camping site starting March 8, visit discovercamping.ca.

