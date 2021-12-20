A syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a vaccination clinic at the Keystone First Wellness Center in Chester, Pa., Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021. As of Monday, Dec. 20, 87.3 per cent of eligible people five and older in B.C. have received their first vaccine dose. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

B.C. reports 807 more COVID-19 cases Monday, hints at new measures

Province sees 3 new deaths over weekend

Daily COVID-19 case count numbers continue their recent trend upward in B.C. as the province entered a new phase of restrictions today and served notice of further measures coming tomorrow.

B.C. public health teams reported 911 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, 832 Sunday and 807 Monday, as well as three new deaths across the province.

The deaths were recorded in the three days up to Dec. 20, split equally among Fraser Health, Northern Health and Island Health. As of Monday there are 185 people in B.C. hospitals with active coronavirus infections, and 77 of them in intensive care.

The B.C. government’s Monday afternoon update noted that additional COVID-19 measures, as well as an update on cases of the Omicron variant of concern, will be provided tomorrow, Dec. 21.

There have been no new health-care facility outbreaks in the past 72 hours, leaving only one active outbreak at the Lions Gate Hospital in Vancouver Coastal Health. The outbreak at Vancouver Island Regional Correctional Centre has been declared over.

From Dec. 10 to 16, people not fully vaccinated accounted for 39.4 per cent of cases.

As of Monday, Dec. 20, 87.3 per cent of eligible people five and older in B.C. have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 82.6 per cent have received their second dose.

B.C. health authorities continue to operate scheduled appointment COVID-19 vaccination clinics around the province. A list of clinic locations and hours by region can be found here. Registration and booking appointments in B.C. can be done online here, or by calling 1-833-838-2323 between 7 a.m. and 7 p.m., seven days a week.

New and active cases by region for Dec. 18 to 20:

  • 877 new cases in Fraser Health, 1,707 active
  • 909 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, 1,823 active
  • 268 new cases in Interior Health, 648 active
  • 81 new cases in Northern Health, 236 active
  • 415 new cases in Island Health, 1,021 active

Coronavirus

Vancouver Canucks’ Bo Horvat celebrates after scoring the winning goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets, Dec. 14, 2021. Hockey games and other indoor events with more than 1,000 people will be limited to half capacity starting Monday, Dec. 20. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)
More snow is set to hit the area this week. The blanket of snow already falling in December set the perfect scene for the holidays. This image captured by Hagensborg resident Marisa Blewett of her family’s home seems to invite everyone to cozy up by the fire with a cup of cocoa. (Marisa Blewett photo)
Clea Schooner, 22, said she looks forward to gaining new skills and making relationships that will help her be a strong advocate for her community and for the next generation, on Dec. 13 (Supplied photo)
A riverfront property in the Bella Coola Valley that local residents Harvey and Carol Thommasen purchased in 2018 with the aim of making it a bird sanctuary is now the Nature Conservancy of Canada’s (NCC’s) newest conservation area in British Columbia. (Harvey Thommasen photo)
