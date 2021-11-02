A vial of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine is seen at a one-day pop-up vaccination clinic at the Muslim Neighbour Nexus Mosque, in Mississauga, Ont., on Thursday, April 29, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Christopher Katsarov

B.C. reports 406 new COVID cases, 5 deaths as first doses top 90%

Four of the deaths occurred in Northern Health and one in Interior Health

The province is reporting 406 new cases and five deaths due to COVID-19 as of Tuesday (Nov. 2).

There have been 133 new cases in Fraser Health, 41 new cases in Vancouver Coastal Health, 95 new cases in Interior Health, 86 new cases in Northern Health and 51 new cases in Island Health. Ten of the cases are epi-linked.

Four of the deaths occurred in Northern Health and one in Interior Health.

There are currently 445 people in hospital with the virus, of whom 137 are in ICU. In total, there are 4,694 active cases in B.C.

First-dose vaccinations among people ages 12 and up have reached 90.4 per cent, while 85.4 per cent have received their second dose.

There have been two new health-care facility outbreaks at Royal Inland Hospital (Interior Health) and Nanaimo Regional General Hospital (Island Health). There are a total of 41 active outbreaks across long-term care, assisted living and acute care facilities in B.C.

Between Oct. 25 and Oct. 31, unvaccinated people accounted for 64.4 per cent of cases and between Oct. 18 and Oct. 31, they accounted for 72.4 per cent of hospitalizations.

READ MORE: 3,300 unvaccinated B.C. health-care workers placed on unpaid leave following mandate

