British Columbia provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry speaks during a news conference in Vancouver, on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. records three new COVID-19 deaths as officials get ready to unveil reopening plan

There are 74 people hospitalized with the novel coronavirus

The province recorded three new deaths and 23 new cases of COVID-19 on the same day as it is scheduled to unveil a broad plan on how to reopen B.C.’s economy.

On Wednesday (May 6), Dr. Bonnie Henry said a total of 2,255 people have tested positive for the virus and 1,494 of them have since recovered. A total of 124 people have died. One of the three people who died Wednesday was on Vancouver Island, while two more were in the Vancouver Coastal Health area. All were seniors in longterm care.

There are now 74 people hospitalized with the novel coronavirus, with 19 of them in ICU. Henry said there were no new outbreaks in longterm or acute care settings but 17 remain active, while an additional 17 have been declared over.

B.C. did not implement a hard shutdown like those seen in Ontario and Quebec, which both began their own reopening plans this week. In B.C., many non-essential businesses have continued to operate at a reduced level.

On Monday, Henry released modelling showing that current interactions, which are at 30 per cent of pre-coronavirus days, could double to 60 per cent and still keep hospitalizations fairly flat.

The details of B.C. re-opening plan are scheduled to be unveiled at 3 p.m.

The total case breakdown, by region: 852 are in the Vancouver Coastal Health, 1,046 in Fraser Health, 124 in Island Health, 179 in Interior Health and 54 in Northern Health.

READ MORE: Keep ‘pandemic bubbles’ small, top doctor urges as B.C. prepares to loosen rules

READ MORE: Officials say B.C. could eventually double interactions without causing new COVID-19 surge

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Much of the focus going forward is set to be on staying home when sick, keeping up increased person hygiene and screening for symptoms

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Keep ‘pandemic bubbles’ small, top doctor urges as B.C. prepares to loosen rules
Next story
Canada to do millionth COVID-19 test but numbers still falling short

Just Posted

British Columbians can double their ‘pandemic bubble’ mid-May, but no large gatherings

Physical distancing must remain for those outside the newly expanded bubbles

Under mounting pressure, Henry says reopening B.C. will happen ‘safely, slowly, methodically’

Horgan government expected to introduce plan to reopen B.C. in the next few days

Nuxalk leadership move to lockdown community

Nuxalk hereditary leadership, supported by Council, are physically enforcing a lockdown at the Hill

Bears out and about in the valley; residents urged to secure attractants

After a long winter, bears are roaming the valley once again.

Bella Coola Music Festival announces cancellation

Festival organizers say arts and culture events will proceed once it is safe to do so

COVID-19: B.C. prepares to restart more retail, services, offices in May

Dentistry, hair salons, restaurants need approved protection plans

FortisBC program to help students learn about energy from home

Lessons challenge students to consider social, ethical, environmental implications of energy use

B.C. records three new COVID-19 deaths as officials get ready to unveil reopening plan

There are 74 people hospitalized with the novel coronavirus

Keep ‘pandemic bubbles’ small, top doctor urges as B.C. prepares to loosen rules

Many measures will remain in place for months, officials say

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

B.C. teacher suspended for showing ‘incel’ documentary to Grade 12 class

Video contained violent ‘graphic, cartoon-like, sexually-explicit’ images of women as sex objects

COVID-19 burnout: Can-do attitude gives way to anxiety, despair for many

One-fifth of Canadians say they will experience ‘high levels’ of depression if isolation continues into summer

Problem solving a pandemic: a B.C. man on working for Doctors Without Borders in Pakistan

The second of a two-part series on how COVID-19 is affecting Islam’s holy month

Home prices won’t recover from COVID for at least 2 years, CMHC says

Preliminary figures indicate that about one in 10 Canadian home owners have deferred mortgage payments

Most Read