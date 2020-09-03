B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Education Minister Rob Fleming discuss return to school in fall, B.C. legislature, July 29, 2020. (B.C. government)

B.C. records 89 COVID-19 cases, two in senior care homes

One more death brings B.C. total fatalities to 210

B.C. recorded 89 new cases of COVID-19 Sept. 3, continuing a high case number that is partly due to an increase in testing.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry said better detection through testing has reduced the number of unknown infection points around the province.

B.C. recorded one more death in long-term care, bringing the total fatalities attributed to the coronavirus pandemic to 210. There have been two new cases found in care homes, one in Surrey and one at Point Grey Private Hospital in Vancouver.

Outbreak protocols are in place at Cherington Place long-term care facility in Surrey, after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19, Fraser Health said Sept. 3. The staff member is in self-isolation at home and twice-a-day screening of all staff and residents has begun. Control measures include restrictions of staff and resident movement and additional cleaning and infection control measures.

An outbreak at Maple Ridge Seniors Village has been declared over, bringing the number of active health care outbreaks in B.C. to 11.

Henry released the B.C. Centre for Disease Control’s latest epidemiological data, showing the increase in recent weeks in local COVID-19 infections from unknown sources and identified clusters within communities.

The BCCDC reports testing increased more than nine per cent for the week ended Aug. 28, with 28,025 tests conducted. There were 576 positive tests, a rate of 2.1 per cent positive that is down slightly from the previous week.

Dix noted that by July 23, the B.C. health care system was one third of the way through the backlog of more than 17,000 patients whose scheduled surgery was postponed due to the pandemic.

