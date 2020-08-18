B.C. records 83 new COVID-19 cases as health officials warn of community exposures

Province did not have any new deaths due to the virus

The province recorded 83 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday (Aug. 18), B.C. health officials said in a joint statement.

That brings the total number of test positive cases to 4,677, with 775 of those currently considered active. Six people are hospitalized with COVID-19, three of whom are in ICU. There have been no new deaths so the death toll from the virus remains at 198.

Health officials said there were no new health-care facility outbreaks, with a total of 10 active currently in medical settings.

Health Minister Adrian Dix and deputy provincial health officer Dr. Réka Gustafson warned British Columbians to remain careful as B.C. sees daily case numbers remain high compared to earlier this summer.

“There are no new community outbreaks. However, community exposure events continue,” the officials said.

“We need every new case of COVID-19 to be identified, traced and contained as quickly as possible to keep our curve where we need it to be.”

Officials acknowledged that the pandemic brings challenges and considerations that most British Columbians did not have before, including assessing the risks before seeing friends and family to avoid spreading the virus.

