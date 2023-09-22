Ridge Meadows RCMP lowered its flags to half mast on Sept. 22 following a shooting in Coquitlam that resulted in one RCMP officer being killed and another wounded. (Brandon Tucker/The News)

Ridge Meadows RCMP lowered its flags to half mast on Sept. 22 following a shooting in Coquitlam that resulted in one RCMP officer being killed and another wounded. (Brandon Tucker/The News)

Ridge Meadows Mountie killed, 2 other officers injured in Coquitlam incident

Rick O’Brien was a 7-year member of the Ridge Meadows RCMP; he joined the detachment Sept. 19, 2016

A Maple Ridge Mountie was killed and two other officers were taken to hospital with serious injuries after an incident in Coquitlam Friday (Sept. 22).

BC RCMP Commanding Officer Dwayne McDonald confirmed the officer killed was Ridge Meadows RCMP Const. Rick O’Brien. He was a seven-year member with the detachment, having joined Sept. 19, 2016.

BC RCMP Staff Sgt. Kris Clark confirmed that Ridge Meadows RCMP were conducting a search warrant at a residence in Coquitlam, near the intersection of Pinetree Way and Glen Drive.

Clark said the there was an altercation between the officers and a man,”which resulted in multiple officers being injured and the man being shot.”

B.C. Emergency Health Services transported them to hospital, but one of the officers who was shot died of their injuries.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has been deployed and BC RCMP has notified the Independent Investigations Office of British Columbia.

Premier David Eby told reporters at the Union of B.C. Municipalities Friday that Coquitlam RCMP was involved in a “critical incident.” Eby said he’d just received a briefing from Public Safety Minister Mike Farnworth and his team.

“At this point we’re not in a position to be able to release details, but I can reassure the people of Coquitlam that there’s not a further threat to public safety.”

He added RCMP “expect to be in a position … to share more details soon.”

At the time, Eby wouldn’t confirm any details on deaths or injuries.

Coquitlam RCMP posted to social media Friday morning that due to an ongoing police incident Glen Drive is closed between Pinetree Way and High Street. Coquitlam RCMP were asking the public to avoid the area.

Witness Carley Hodges said she saw one officer being taken out of a building on a stretcher while getting chest compressions, and a second officer was bleeding from the leg with a tourniquet above it.

Hodges says she saw a man in handcuffs and described a frantic scene, with “tons of police cars, ambulances, and fire trucks coming in.”

Coquitlam Mayor Richard Stewart confirmed that officers had been injured but said he can’t share details.

Stewart said there were moments of chaos in the city’s downtown core this morning.

Black Press Media has reached out to Coquitlam RCMP and B.C. Emergency Health Services for further information.

– With files from the Canadian Press

