B.C. Premier John Horgan makes an address, in Whistler, B.C., on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. Horgan says it’s laughable for the new premier of Alberta to suggest unvaccinated people are the most discriminated-against group in her lifetime.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. Premier John Horgan makes an address, in Whistler, B.C., on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. Horgan says it’s laughable for the new premier of Alberta to suggest unvaccinated people are the most discriminated-against group in her lifetime.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

B.C. Premier John Horgan calls Alberta premier’s comments on unvaccinated ‘laughable’

British Columbia Premier John Horgan says it’s “laughable” for the new premier of Alberta to suggest unvaccinated people are the most discriminated-against group in her lifetime.

Horgan, who will step down as B.C. premier later this year, made the comment in an interview with C-FAX Radio in Victoria.

Danielle Smith was sworn in yesterday as Alberta’s new premier after the United Conservative Party elected her in a leadership race to replace Jason Kenney as leader and premier.

Smith, who is 51, says she will shake up the top tier of the health system within three months and amend provincial human rights law to protect those who choose not to get vaccinated.

Duane Bratt, a political scientist at Mount Royal University in Calgary, says Smith’s comments would be laughable if she weren’t the premier.

He says Smith’s comments are offensive because there was still forced sterilization and residential schools in her lifetime.

Bratt notes that gay marriage also wasn’t legal across the country until 2005.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusCOVID-19

Previous story
75% spike: 247 people experiencing homelessness died in 2021 in B.C.

Just Posted

Kato de Graaf, left, Odin Steif and Hayden Steif with Maizy share some smiles during one of the Bella Coola Foodshed Alliance events. (Sarah Stroh photo)
Renamed Bella Coola Foodshed Alliance looks to a bright future

Crews are attending a 200-hectare wildfire 17 km south of Puntzi Lake. (Betty Anderson photo)
Crews tackling 200-hectare wildfire south of Puntzi Lake

Robert and Vanessa Moberg in Ecuador. (Supplied photo)
CASUAL COUNTRY: Sailing away with Restoration Planet

RCMP warn the public not to fall for scams. (Black Press Media files)
Scammer in Williams Lake claims to be RCMP, seeking gift cards on social media