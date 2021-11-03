FILE – A nurse prepares a dose of the Moderna vaccine to Halifax on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan-Pool

FILE – A nurse prepares a dose of the Moderna vaccine to Halifax on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan-Pool

B.C. nurses who spread COVID misinformation to patients will face penalties: college

Anyone who wishes to practice nursing or midwifery in B.C. must be registered with the college

The B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives is warning its members against spreading misinformation.

In a Tuesday (Nov. 2), the college said it is “taking steps” to address reports of nurses who have taken part in protests or other actions against public health measures aimed at combatting COVID-19.

The college noted that nurse, registered nurse, registered psychiatric nurse, licensed practical nurse, nurse practitioner, and midwife are protected titles.

“BCCNM can and will take action against registrants whose use of title poses a risk to the public or could bring the profession of nursing or midwifery into disrepute,” the college stated.

“Using a protected title is a privilege—not a right.”

The college said it has legal tools to ensure no one misuses their registered title, no one uses a protected title that they are not lawfully entitled to and ensure that one one practices nursing or midwifery unless they are authorized.

Anyone who wishes to practice nursing or midwifery in B.C. must be registered with the college.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusHealthcarenurse

Previous story
‘My name is Cleo’: Police weep upon rescuing Australian 4-year-old
Next story
‘Footloose’ in B.C.: Dancing ban irks live-event industry, those who want to bust a move

Just Posted

Williams Lake Mayor Walt Cobb reads a written statement at council Nov. 2. (Angie Mindus photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Williams Lake City Council admonishes mayor, stops short of asking him to resign

Ulkatcho First Nation (UFN) council Anthony Jack Simms, from left, Corinne Cahoose, Laurie Vaughan, Chief Lynda Price, Councillors Mabelene Leone and Harvey Jack are working with UFN administration to develop a team which will be led by a drug, alcohol and opioid crisis emergency health care team leader. (Photo submitted)
Ulkatcho First Nation declares state of emergency due to alcohol, drug, opioid deaths

Chilcotin grizzly bears feast on salmon in the Chilko River recently as they prepared for winter. (Monika Petersen photo)
Grizzly bears in B.C.’s Chilcotin feast on salmon, prepare for hibernation

A Williams Lake man and his dog are recovering after his truck hit a soft shoulder on the Soda Creek Road and he rolled down the embankment 100 feet. (Photo submitted)
‘It’s a miracle he’s alive’: Williams Lake man, dog survive harrowing crash down cliff