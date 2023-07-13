B.C. nurse won’t be fired for snooping into patient records, leaking info

A Victoria nurse will keep her job even after being caught for unauthorized access of patient records.

The B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives issued a consent agreement by its panel of the Inquiry Committee against Jacqueline Bureau of Victoria to address “practice issues” that occurred between June 4, 2020, and April 11, 2022.

“This related to her search and unauthorized access of the electronic health records of eight individuals who were not under her care,” reads the agreement. “Further, the registrant shared information related to her unauthorized access of electronic health records of an individual with a third party. Further, the registrant was not honest with her employer when initially confronted about her unauthorized access of client records.”

Bureau has voluntarily agreed to terms equivalent to a limit and/or condition on her practice, including a suspension of her nursing registration for six weeks, a public reprimand, an undertaking​ not to repeat the conduct.

“The Inquiry Committee is satisfied that the terms will protect the public,” reads the agreement.

READ MORE: B.C. teacher suspended after potty-mouthed comment over student’s fake nails

HealthVictoria