A Sicamous, B.C. nurse has agreed to a one-year suspension after the regulatory college found he wasn’t following proper hygiene procedures. (Shutterstock photo)

A Sicamous, B.C. nurse has agreed to a one-year suspension after the regulatory college found he wasn’t following proper hygiene procedures. (Shutterstock photo)

B.C. nurse suspended 1 year for unsanitary catheter use, not washing hands

Joseph Michael Dupuis also used unprofessional language, didn’t keep wounds clean

A Sicamous, B.C. nurse has agreed to a one year suspension as punishment for regularly failing to treat patients under sanitary conditions last spring.

In a Dec. 5 consent agreement with the B.C. College of Nurses and Midwives, Joseph Michael Dupuis admitted to failing to wash his hands and not following sterile techniques when inserting a catheter and treating patients’ wounds.

Dupuis also agreed he had used unprofessional language in his workplace and failed to address patients’ discomfort while treating their injuries.

All the incidents fell between March 1 and March 17, according to the consent agreement. As a result, Dupuis voluntarily agreed to cancel his registration and not reapply for at least one year. At that point, the college will reexamine Dupois’ competence, fitness and good character.

READ ALSO: Salmon Arm man kept from boarding WestJet flight due to battery in wheelchair

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

nurseSicamous

Previous story
From urinal mats to unicorns, cargo from 2021 spill still washes up on B.C. shores
Next story
Salmon Arm man kept from boarding WestJet flight due to battery in wheelchair

Just Posted

Protesters were lining the street in front of the Williams Lake Courthouse on Dec. 8, 2022, protesting the treatment of survivors of sexual violence. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Teens demand more support for victims of sexual violence at Williams Lake protest

WorkSafeBC issued a fine to Northern Health. (Image file.)
Northern Health hit with $355K fine for failing to do adequate safety reports

Carl Schooner was last heard from on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022 when he left Bella Coola, headed to Williams Lake. (RCMP submitted photo)
RCMP seek assistance in locating missing Bella Coola man

Northern residents are being urged to get their flu shots. There’s an emphasis on children under the age of five. (Marisca Bakker photo)
Top doctor urges northerners to get their flu shots