B.C. MP deletes tweet about Canadians returning to work if most COVID-19 deaths are in care homes

Local Conservative MP for Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge was elected in October

MP Marc Dalton has deleted a tweet that asks whether it is time Canadians return to work if most COVID-19 related deaths in Canada are seniors in long-term care homes. (screen shot)

Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge Conservative Member of Parliament Marc Dalton has deleted a tweet asking whether it was time Canadians return to work if most COVID-19 related deaths in Canada are seniors in long-term care homes.

“Most deaths are in care homes where average life expectancy is two years and 65 per cent usually pass in the first year,” the local MP said in a tweet.

Then he questioned whether it is “time to start moving Canada back to work.”

Dalton linked to a story from a national media outlet that reported on signs that parts of Canada might be starting to flatten the curve in the ongoing pandemic.

READ MORE: Maple Ridge MP retweets column on transgender change rooms and ‘bigotry’

The tweet has since been deleted.

But not before many online took notice of Dalton’s comments.

Maple Ridge Coun. Kiersten Duncan said she hopes Dalton issues a formal apology.

“I’m sure it’s embarrassing but deleting a tweet that ironically said RT (retweet) is not enough,” she wrote in social media post.

MP Scott Duvall, the federal NDP’s critic for seniors’ issues called Dalton “shameful,” saying his comments bear similarities to Trump.

[story continues below post]

Dalton was sworn in as Conservative MP for Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge in November after defeating Liberal incumbent Dan Ruimy during the Oct. 21 federal election.

The News has reached out to Marc Dalton for comment.

@JotiGrewal_
joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

CoronavirusParliament

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Canada-U.S. border restrictions won’t be lifted any time soon, says Trudeau

Just Posted

Traffic slows at information checkpoint; staff still on duty 24/7

Traffic mostly local residents and essential services

In a pandemic, those on the front lines face unique mental health challenges

Virtual counselling, created by a firefighter, to help health-care workers, first responders and police

Northern B.C. town builds camp on outskirt of town for homeless population

Smithers Bylaw officer Matt Davey says the move was made with buy-in from the affected people

COVID-19: Front line workers remind us we all play a part in keeping virus at bay

Long-term care facility nurse Christine Mack says the virus would be “devastating” for her patients

COVID19: 94th Williams Lake Stampede officially cancelled for 2020 due to pandemic

Stampede directors hope to host a community event in the fall if possible

VIDEO: New COVID-19 testing machine takes load off B.C.’s virologists and labs

Machine could test 1,000 samples in a 24-hour period

B.C. MP deletes tweet about Canadians returning to work if most COVID-19 deaths are in care homes

Local Conservative MP for Pitt Meadows-Maple Ridge was elected in October

Protective equipment coming in for B.C. health care workers in COVID-19

Portable tests coming for remote communities, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

Canada-U.S. border restrictions won’t be lifted any time soon, says Trudeau

Border has been closed to non-essential travel for nearly a month

Babies born during pandemic miss out on precious moments

One North Okanagan photographer gives away photography sessions to babies born during pandemic

Daughter sues dad over Surrey real estate cash

Father said it was a gift, daughter said it was a loan. Judge concludes it was a loan

B.C.’s COVID-19 case total up by 45 after Easter weekend

B.C. Ferries volume down 92 per cent on major routes

Lili Reinhart’s Langley pup ‘lucky to be alive’ after vicious off-leash attack

Riverdale actress traumatized after what was supposed to be a self-isolation walk with dog Milo

World COVID-19 update: Economy may surge 5.8% next year; Drug companies join forces

Comprehensive digest of world pandemic news

Most Read