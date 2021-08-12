Healthcare workers from Women’s College Hospital prepare doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at a pop-up vaccine clinic in Toronto’s Jane and Finch neighbourhood, in the M3N postal code, on Saturday, April 17, 2021.

B.C. mandates COVID-19 vaccination for all long-term care, assisted living workers

All workers must be vaccinated by Oct. 12

All B.C. long-term care and assisted living workers must be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Oct. 12, health officials announced on Thursday (Aug. 12).

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry issued the order during a press conference at noon, noting that while B.C. had hoped to avoid mandating vaccinations but that new factors, like the more infectious Delta variant, had forced the province’s hand.

Henry said that until Oct. 12, unvaccinated workers will have to wear additional personal protective equipment and be tested frequently. The vaccination mandate will be a condition of employment anyone who works in long-term care and seniors assisted living. Those who cannot be vaccinated for medical reasons will be worked with on a one-on-one basis, Henry added.

Discussions about mandatory vaccination for health care workers outside of long-term care and assisted living are ongoing, she said.

Health Minister Adrian Dix said the mandate was needed because outbreaks in long-term care and assisted living are disruptive to both residents and staff. He also cited the recent rise in cases – B.C. recorded 536 cases yesterday – but called the increase “qualitatively different” than prior waves.

Henry said that current cases are being driven “overwhelmingly” by unvaccinated or partially vaccinated individuals..

More to come.

