RCMP vehicles outside the Lake Country office (Brittany Webster - The Calendar)

RCMP vehicles outside the Lake Country office (Brittany Webster - The Calendar)

B.C. man charged in fatal Banff stabbing

John Proule, 20, of Lake Country faces second degree murder charge

A Lake Country man has been charged following a fatal stabbing that occurred in Banff, Alta. on Saturday (Sept. 3).

John Proule, 20, is accused of second degree murder in relation to the deadly altercation, which transpired outside a drinking establishment along the town’s main drag.

Police were called to Banff Avenue just after midnight for the stabbing.

Upon arrival, officers found a 27-year-old man with stab wounds. He was transported to hospital where he was declared dead. A second man was found without injuries.

Proule and another man were taken into custody.

The second suspect has been released without charges, as police determined he was not directly involved.

The investigation is ongoing.

READ MORE: Recent Suncor fatalities ‘devastating’ for survivors of other workplace tragedies

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Banfffatal stabbingHomicideLake Country

Previous story
‘Last possible second’: B.C. filmmaker racing to preserve remaining WWII veterans’ stories
Next story
RCMP looking for suspects after 10 dead, 15 injured in stabbings in Saskatchewan

Just Posted

Williams Lake First Nation newly-elected councillor Dancing Water Sandy, left, and Chief Willie Sellars attended the Kamloopa Pow Wow, July 29-31. (Photo submitted)
Speaking Our Truth Competition Pow Wow a path toward healing for WLFN

Sockeye salmon have returned to Williams Lake, a rare sight for the lakecity. (Ruth Lloyd photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Sockeye salmon return to Williams Lake

Kevin Falcon at this summer’s Northwest Regional Airshow. (Michael Bramadat-Willcock/Terrace Standard)
BC Liberal Leader Kevin Falcon makes northern B.C. pitch during Terrace visit

Sarah Jane Scouten performed on a Saturday evening on the main stage at a previous Arts on the Fly in Horsefly, B.C. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune) Sarah Jane Scouten performs Saturday evening on the main stage at Arts on the Fly in Horsefly, B.C. in 2019. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photos)
Arts on the Fly cancelled, to try again next year