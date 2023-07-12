Surrey Provincial Court pictured in March, 2021. BC Highway Patrol Const. Robby Pawar is facing a charge of dangerous driving causing bodily harm and is set to appear at Surrey Provincial Court on Aug. 2. (File photo: Lauren Collins)

Surrey Provincial Court pictured in March, 2021. BC Highway Patrol Const. Robby Pawar is facing a charge of dangerous driving causing bodily harm and is set to appear at Surrey Provincial Court on Aug. 2. (File photo: Lauren Collins)

B.C. highway police officer charged with dangerous driving

Const. Robby Pawar facing charge in connection with incident on Dec. 3, 2021

A BC Highway Patrol police officer is facing a charge of dangerous driving causing bodily harm from an incident in Delta in 2021.

Const. Robby Pawar was charged in connection with their involvement in a motor vehicle incident from Dec. 3, 2021, according to a release from the BC Prosecution Service Wednesday (July 12).

Pawar’s first court appearance is scheduled for Aug. 2, 2023 in Surrey Provincial Court.

The prosecution service says it won’t be releasing any additional information as it’s now before the court.

@laurenpcollins1
lauren.collins@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Kamloops city council dissolves standing committees
Next story
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre talks inflation, housing in Penticton

Just Posted

Nelson-Creston MLA Brittny Anderson (left) and Jennifer Whiteside, B.C. Minister of Mental Health and Addictions. Whiteside was in Nelson on July 13 for a series of community meetings. Photo: Tyler Harper
Decriminalization not permission for public use: B.C. addictions minister

Bella Coola film director Banchi Hanuse, right, with Logan Red Crow during the making of new feature documentary Aitamaako’tamisskapi Natosi: Before The Sun. (Taxam Films photo)
Film directed by Banchi Hanuse garners 5 Leo Awards

Wildfire in Trout Creek Hall observed from Macdonald Lake Forest service road (Brian Imus photos/Lakes District News)
MLAs from Lakes, Quesnel want state of emergency

Gerry Bracewell turned 101 on July 11 and was the guest of honour for a birthday celebration held Saturday, July 8, at AgeCare Cariboo Place in Williams Lake. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Legendary Chilcotin guide Gerry Bracewell turns 101