The survey for health-care workers will be available until Aug. 27. (Pixabay photo)

B.C. health-care workers asked to share experiences of racism as part of independent probe

The survey is part of an independent investigation on discrimination in healthcare

B.C. health-care workers are now being asked to share their experiences with racism and discrimination in the province’s health care system, as part of an independent investigation by Mary Ellen Turpel-Lafond.

“To get a full picture of the impact of racism in the health-care system, it is very important to specifically seek the views of health-care workers,” Turpel-Lafond said in a statement Friday (July 31).

Read More: Horgan calls for national anti-racism program; will pitch idea to PM, premiers

The survey for health-care workers follows a questionnaire launched July 9 asking Indigenous peoples for their experiences accessing medical care in B.C.

“The allegations of discriminatory actions by some medical staff towards Indigenous patients must be investigated – there is no place for it in our communities, in our profession, or within the health-care system,” said Doctors of BC president Dr. Kathleen Ross in a news release.

The survey for health care workers will remain open until Aug. 27.

Read More: Rally held outside Victoria hospital for Indigenous man allegedly denied medical care

Meanwhile, the survey for Indigenous people – which also includes a toll-free number, website and email – has been extended to Aug. 6. Since launching, there have been more than 3,000 submissions.

Findings from the investigation titled ‘Addressing Racism: An independent investigation into Indigenous-specific discrimination in B.C. health care’ is expected to be released to Health Minister Adrian Dix before the end of the year.

The investigation was sparked by Dix, who appointed Turpel-Lafond on June 19 to independently investigate allegations of Indigenous-specifies racism after being informed of health-care staff allegedly playing a Price is Right game to guess the blood-alcohol levels of patients.

Read More: Survey, hotline launched amid probe into racist blood-alcohol guessing game at B.C. hospital

Do you have a comment about this story? email:
rebecca.dyok@wltribune.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

racism

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Temperature records broken during heat wave in Southern Interior

Just Posted

IH issues second drug alert for increased overdoses in Williams Lake area

Paramedics responded to 11 overdose calls so far in July, 10 in June, five in May

COVID-19 confirmed in Nimpo Lake area

Vancouver Coastal Health says they don’t believe there is a risk to neighbouring communities

Hagensborg Fire Department uses new fire truck on blaze at SD49

The fire happened on July 22 and the department said their new truck was “perfect”

Community outbreak of COVID-19 confirmed on Haida Gwaii

Contact tracing has confirmed a total of 13 cases, according to Northern Health

Nuxalk continue to pursue hydropower project at Nooklikonnik Creek

Since last fall the team has been steadily pushing ahead with the project

B.C.’s daily COVID-19 case count jumps to 50

One new care facility outbreak reported in Burnaby

B.C. health-care workers asked to share experiences of racism as part of independent probe

The survey is part of an independent investigation on discrimination in healthcare

Temperature records broken during heat wave in Southern Interior

Lytton was the hottest place in the province on Thursday

Someone stole a portable toilet meant for truckers along Highway 3 in Kootenays

Maintenance company makes callout for portable washroom to be returned

Bail hearing delayed again for man accused in Rideau Hall gate-ramming

Corey Hurren faces 21 weapons charges and one of threatening Prime Minister Justin Trudeau

Salmonella cases in Western and Central Canada linked to U.S.-grown red onions

PHAC says Canadian-grown red onions are not affected by the advisory

B.C. Hydro’s Site C set back by COVID-19, foundation changes

Peace River diversion still on track for this fall

Mining and exploration industries donate $100K to B.C. food banks

Demand continues to grow as pandemic drags on

21,000 small businesses in B.C. at risk of closure due to COVID-19: survey

Sectors like hospitality hardest hit, while others like agriculture and construction remain more stable.

Most Read