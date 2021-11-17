(Unsplash photo)

(Unsplash photo)

B.C. flood, slide evacuees can refill emergency prescription at any pharmacy

Service available to all evacuated across the province

Thousands of British Columbians have had to leave with a moment’s notice, packing up whatever belongs they can before their community is evacuated.

The B.C. Pharmacy Association said that all evacuees can get an emergency supply of their prescription from any B.C. pharmacy.

Residents of several communities across B.C. have been evacuated due to massive flooding, including in parts of Abbotsford and Chilliwack and Princeton and all of Merritt. Many others have been cut off from their homes and communities by landslides, including along Hwy. 1, 3, 7 and 99.

READ MORE: B.C. storm disrupts supply chain, could have lasting impacts on economy: experts

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC FloodBreaking Newsflooding

Previous story
B.C. residents will not receive the emergency alert test today as flood response continues
Next story
Bella Coola Valley’s Nuxalk Nation declares local state of emergency due to COVID-19

Just Posted

The Nuxalk Nation in the Bella Coola Valley has declared a local state of emergency due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases. (Scott Carrier photo)
Bella Coola Valley’s Nuxalk Nation declares local state of emergency due to COVID-19

Transport trucks continue to bide time adjacent to Manning Park Resort, halfway between Hope and Princeton, as Highway 3 remains closed Tuesday, Nov. 16. (Photo submitted)
Impacts of road closures being felt at Williams Lake grocery stores

file photo
Nuxalk Health requires employees in direct contact with clients be vaccinated

The Canadian flag next to the Cenotaph at the Royal Canadian Legion Branch 262 in Bella Coola honours the children believed to be buried at the Kamloops Residential School site. (John Morton photo)
Bella Coola Legion will host Remembrance Day ceremony