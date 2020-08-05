Fishing vessels near Bella Coola await the start of the season. Angie Mindus file photo

B.C. fish harvesters receive long-awaited details on pandemic benefits

Applications to the $470-million federal assistance programs will open Aug. 24

The federal government has released details on the $469.4-million financial aid programs announced in May for Canadian fishers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Applications for the Fish Harvester Benefit program and Fish Harvester Grant Programs will be available online from Aug. 24 to Sept. 1.

The Fish Harvester Benefit, structured similarly to the federal wage subsidy, offers income support covering 75 per cent of losses for harvesters who see their income drop by at least 25 per cent this year. The maximum benefit is $10,164.

The Fish Harvester Grant is a sector-specific grant similar to the Canada Emergency Business Account, offering up to $10,000 of non-repayable support to self-employed harvesters.

“Our fisheries operate under a unique structure and have faced distinct challenges throughout this pandemic. That’s exactly why we created the Fish Harvester Benefit and Grant Program– to meet those needs head-on,” said Bernadette Jordan, Minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard. We’ve been working around the clock to develop a simple, accessible system to deliver over $469 million to Canada’s fish harvesters as smoothly and quickly as possible. That’s why it was important for us to announce this in advance of August 24, to ensure applicants have time to prepare.”

Touted as the single largest investment in the fisheries in two decades, the programs were designed to work with the unique pay structures and seasonal nature of the sector.

Unions representing fish harvesters have critisized the government for taking more than 80 days to announce details of the programs.

More to come.

Fisheries and Oceans Canada

