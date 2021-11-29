A sign showing limits on consumer gasoline purchases is seen on a fuel pump at a gas station in Abbotsford, B.C., Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

A sign showing limits on consumer gasoline purchases is seen on a fuel pump at a gas station in Abbotsford, B.C., Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

B.C. extends gas rationing, state of emergency until Dec. 14 as storms continue

Limit of 30 litres per gas station visit applies to southwest B.C.

The province is extending its gasoline rationing measures in the southwest region of B.C. until Dec. 14.

The state of emergency will remain until that time as well.

Energy Minister Bruce Ralston said that retailers and motorists have cooperated with the gas rationing measures, which set limits at 30 litres per visit.

Ralston said that fuel has come to B.C. via barge from the south and from the east via trains while the Trans Mountain pipeline remains down.

The pipeline has been shut off since Nov. 14 and Ralston said that it’s unclear how this week’s incoming storm will affect that piece of infrastructure.

The fuel restrictions apply only to non-essential and non-commercial motorists; commercial operators can continue to fill up without restrictions, typically using card-lock gas stations.

READ MORE: ‘Tiger Dam’ being built on Highway 1 in Abbotsford to hold back floodwaters

READ MORE: B.C. local governments need help with flood control, Horgan says

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. Floods 2021BC FloodBreaking News

Previous story
Fort St. James Search and Rescue looking for missing man

Just Posted

The Nuxalk Nation in the Bella Coola Valley has declared a local state of emergency due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases. (Scott Carrier photo)
State of local emergency declared due to COVID-19 by Nuxalk Nation

One of the flooded farms in Sumas Prairie from an aerial tour with provincial officials, Nov. 23, 2021. Some farms are recovering but more heavy rain is expected. (B.C. government photo)
B.C., Ottawa to match flood relief donations to Canadian Red Cross

Leonardo DiCaprio joins the environmental nonprofit Earth Alliance. (Photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)
Northern B.C. MLA slams Leonardo DiCaprio for ‘misinformed’ support of pipeline opposition

A sign showing limits on consumer gasoline purchases is seen on a fuel pump at a gas station in Abbotsford, B.C., Tuesday, Nov. 23, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
B.C. extends gas rationing, state of emergency until Dec. 14 as storms continue