Tracy Porteous, co-executive director of Ending Violence Association of B.C. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)

Tracy Porteous, co-executive director of Ending Violence Association of B.C. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)

B.C. expands grant program for community sexual assault response

Indigenous, immigrant women receive specialized outreach

The B.C. government has provided a second $10 million to expand access to its emergency sexual assault services program, which was oversubscribed with last year and likely will be again.

The first $10 million in 2020 covered multi-year funding for 23 organizations, administered by the Ending Violence Society of B.C. Half was allocated to Indigenous-led organizations.

With the province estimating that half of B.C. women having experienced physical or sexual violence since age 16, the second round isn’t expected to cover all of the applications. It will expand grants to “additional programs from among a pool of already adjudicated, strong applications that were not funded under the grant program when it first launched,” the public safety ministry said May 28.

The first round supported Indigenous organizations in Burns Lake, Telegraph Creek, Williams Lake, Bella Coola, Burns Lake, Westbank, Chilliwack and Surrey among others. Other services funded last year are in Port Alberni, Kelowna, Terrace, Smithers, Nelson, Salmon Arm, Victoria, Surrey and Vancouver.

Tracy Porteous, co-executive director of Ending Violence Association of B.C., said sexual assault undermines survivors’ ability to feel safe, have relationships and earn an income, as well as seek help.

“If it is truly our collective intention to encourage more survivors to come forward, in order that more survivors have access to psychological assistance and care, so that the life-altering traumatic effects can be mitigated, then we need to make sure that there are services in communities on the ground across B.C.,” Porteous said.

RELATED: Appeal court adds to B.C. man’s domestic violence sentence

RELATED: Domestic violence increases in Canada after earlier decline

Surrey Women’s Centre executive director Shahnaz Rahman said her service has seen rapid growth of immigrant and Indigenous groups.

“During this double pandemic, the grant funding has allowed us to maximize our operations on the streets of Surrey to seven nights a week and offer critical trauma-informed sexual assault response to 3,500 more women in Surrey this year,” Rahman said.

The grant program is in addition to a larger effort to provide counselling, outreach and support for women and children who experience domestic violence, sexual assault and other crimes. Overall, the province spends $42 million annually to support more than 400 victim service and violence against women programs in B.C.

@tomfletcherbc
tfletcher@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

BC legislatureBC politics

Previous story
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau commits $25M for Palestinians in Gaza, the West Bank
Next story
2 Mexican farmworkers sue police for alleged assault and dog attack in Abbotsford

Just Posted

St. Joseph’s Mission operated near Williams Lake from July 19, 1891 to June 30, 1981. The school was demolished in 1987. (Rebecca Dyok photo)
Indigenous communities rocked by Kamloops residential school burial discovery

St. Joseph’s Mission survivor calls for similar analysis at Williams lake site, and across Canada

Dr. Bonnie Henry talks about phase two in B.C.’s COVID-19 immunization plan as Dr. Penny Ballem and Minister Arian Dix look on during a press conference at Legislature in Victoria, B.C., on Monday, March 1, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
Fewer than 1,000 new COVID cases, 12 deaths over May long weekend in B.C.

Premier John Horgan, Dr. Bonnie Henry and Adrian Dix are expected to make announcement on restrictions Tuesday

The Bella Coola Exhibition Building is slated to receive a fresh mural after the Bella Coola Music Festival, the Bella Coola Arts Council and the Lobelco Community Club put out a call for submissions to artists wishing to contribute to a new mural project. (Photo submitted)
Mural project planned for Bella Coola Fall Fair Grounds

A call for submissions has been issued by multiple, local organizations

Jade Hanuse is the featured artist at the Art House in May. (Banchi Hanuse photo)
Jade Hanuse artwork featured at Art House Gallery

The show wraps up May 29

Bella Coola Valley. (Scott Carrier photo)
Nuxalk Nation closes recreation, sports fisheries at Bella Coola due to COVID-19 concerns

Nobody is supposed to be travelling, said marine use manager Peter Siwallace

TEASER PHOTO ONLY
VIDEO: Exoskeleton enables B.C. stroke survivor to walk nearly 2 km a day

Surrey’s Ryan Eddy walks between 1.6 and 1.8 kilometres per day on Lokomat system

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix navigate the basement corridors of the B.C. legislature to deliver a COVID-19 briefing, May 20, 2021. (B.C. government photo)
B.C. sees 317 new COVID-19 cases Friday, more than 60% vaccinated

292 people in hospital, two deaths, one new care home outbreak

The Abbotsford Law Courts (John Morrow/Abbotsford News)
2 Mexican farmworkers sue police for alleged assault and dog attack in Abbotsford

Innocent pair allege officers were ‘abusive and racist’ while looking for drug smugglers

Tracy Porteous, co-executive director of Ending Violence Association of B.C. (Tom Fletcher/Black Press)
B.C. expands grant program for community sexual assault response

Indigenous, immigrant women receive specialized outreach

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

The Ridge Meadows Bruins Rugby Club has released a member of their board of directors pending an investigation into their involvement in an altercation at a Harrison Campsite on Victoria Day. (Screenshot/Facebook)
B.C. rugby club removes board member after alleged campsite altercation

Anyone with information about the May 21 incident should contact Agassiz RCMP at 604-796-2211

A plaque is seen outside of the former Kamloops Indian Residential School on Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation in Kamloops, B.C. on Thursday, May 27, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Snucins
B.C. premier ‘horrified’ at discovery of remains at Kamloops residential school site

John Horgan says the discovery of the remains of 215 children is a tragedy of unimaginable proportions

Vancouver’s PNE says it’s been left out of wage subsidies and grants available to most other businesses and organizations amid the pandemic because it’s municipally owned. (Evanessence Photography)
No PNE? Future of B.C.’s 111-year-old attraction hangs on funding

The PNE has survived two world wars and the Great Depression, but the challenges of COVID have pushed the tourist attraction to the brink, with thousands of jobs now at risk

Children examine aquatic life in Delta’s Burns Bog as part of a day camp in 2018. A return to overnight camps is coming this summer, B.C. public health officials say. (Burns Bog Society/Surrey NowLeader)
Indoor church services, weddings, funerals coming back in B.C.

Overnight summer camps for kids also going ahead this year

Most Read