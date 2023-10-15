An elevator button panel is shown in Toronto on Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kat McCallum

An elevator button panel is shown in Toronto on Thursday, Nov. 29, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Kat McCallum

B.C. elevator workers threaten strike as lockout notice looms

Union says contract negotiations fell apart Thursday when employers offered a lower wage than hoped

About 900 B.C. elevator workers could be off the job by Tuesday, after union negotiations fell apart last week.

The International Union of Elevator Constructors’ B.C. branch (IUEC Local 82) says discussions around their new collective agreement broke off on Thursday (Oct. 12) when four international employers tabled a wage offer significantly lower than what the union was asking for.

The employers – Otis, Schindler, KONE and TK Elevator – have since issued a lockout notice set to begin Tuesday, while the union has served a 72-hour strike notice.

IUEC Local 82 says its strike would only be for maintenance and service mechanics, while the employers’ notice would also cover elevator construction workers.

“Our union is facing concession demands from four giant multinational elevator corporations who have made $7.7 billion in profits in 2021 and our hard-working members are not going to accept anything less than a fair and reasonable contract,” said Mike Funk, business manager of IUEC Local 82, in a statement Saturday (Oct. 14).

If the lockout is imposed, the B.C. union says its workers will still ensure elevators in hospitals and long-term care homes are kept operational. Black Press Media has reached out to the union for comment on if and how it plans to ensure access to buildings for people who can’t use stairs.

Funk said Saturday they are hopeful negotiations will resume before any action is taken.

Black Press Media has reached out to Otis, Schindler, KONE and TK Elevator for comment.

READ ALSO: BCTF calls for end to FSA tests citing concerns around data

British ColumbiaUnion wage deals

Previous story
BCTF calls for end to FSA tests citing concerns around data
Next story
PODCAST: Colin Mochrie of ‘Whose Line’ brings HYPROV to B.C.

Just Posted

Defensive driving plays a big part in avoiding animals on the road. (Photo via Langley Advance Times)
Keep yourself, animals safe from wildlife collisions on B.C. highways

Jim Hilton pens a column on forestry each week for the Williams Lake Tribune.
FOREST INK: 3D printed houses should help reduce the housing shortage

Nusatsum Elementary School students participate in a previous Go By Bike Week in the Bella Coola Valley. (Julia Lowahki photo)
Active Communities Bella Coola inviting valley residents to Go By Bike

Sam Zirnhelt of Zirnhelt Timber Frames in Williams Lake is president of B.C. Log and Timber Building Industry Association. The association has been closely involved with the province as it looks to expand the province’s value-added timber industry. (Black Press photo)
BC announces accelerator tables for value-added timber