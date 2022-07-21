(Metro creative stock photo)

(Metro creative stock photo)

B.C. COVID hospitalizations down for the first time in weeks, new cases continue to rise

There are 406 people currently in hospital with COVID-19

The number of people in B.C. hospitals with COVID-19 has declined for the first time since mid-June.

As of July 21, there are 406 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 and 30 in critical care. That’s down from the 426 and 34 reported last week.

B.C. records COVID hospitalizations through census counts. That means not everyone in hospital who tests positive for COVID is there because of the virus.

While hospitalization are down, new cases are up. For the week of July 10 – 16, B.C. reported 1,044 new COVID infections up from 973 the week before. These numbers only reflect PCR-confirmed tests and are an undercount of the true number as most British Columbians rely on rapid antigen tests to determine whether they have COVID.

Hospital admissions are also up compared to the prior week. The BC CDC reported 246 people admitted to hospital with COVID-19 between July 10 – 16 compared to 211 July 3 – 9. The number of admissions for July 3 – 9 was later revised to show 262 people were admitted to hospital. Hospital admissions reported by the BC CDC are often revised upwards as new weekly reports are released and more data becomes available.

There are 21 new deaths reported between July 10 – 16. The BC CDC records COVID-19 deaths on the basis of 30-day all-cause mortality, meaning anyone who dies within 30 days of a PCR-confirmed COVID-19 case is considered to have died from the virus. The underlying cause of death takes approximately eight weeks to be recorded.

READ MORE: B.C. COVID hospitalizations rise for third week in a row

@SchislerCole
cole.schisler@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Previous story
Amidst Abbotsford trial for animal advocates, BC SPCA calls for cameras in slaughterhouses
Next story
BC Coroner to investigate 2 deaths after fire at Vancouver SRO

Just Posted

Coastal First Nations welcome new hunting regulations that will help protect spirit bear populations. (Photo: Kyle Breckenridge)
Coastal First Nations hope black bear hunting ban revives Spirit bear populations

Grand Chief Stewart Phillip, president of the UBCIC, left, June North, widow of the man who died by suicide and Williams Lake First Nation Chief Willie Sellars all spoke during a press conference held Tuesday, July 19. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
‘In shock and mourning’: Indigenous leaders demand inquiry into fatal RCMP incident

Williams Lake RCMP and North District Emergency Response Team officers respond to the corner of Smedley Street and Eleventh Avenue on Sunday, July 10. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
Indigenous leaders demand public inquiry into fatal police incident in Williams Lake

Williams Lake strength athlete Tyson Delay competes in Kelowna. (Photo submitted)
Williams Lake lifters continue to winning streak, set sights on nationals