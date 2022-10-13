Flooding on a rural home in the Hatzic community taken on Nov. 29, 2021, a day before the third atmospheric river event. (Black Press Media file photo)

Flooding on a rural home in the Hatzic community taken on Nov. 29, 2021, a day before the third atmospheric river event. (Black Press Media file photo)

B.C. communities warned to prepare for flooding when rain hits drought-ridden areas

Dry weather can increase initial flood risk, River Forecast Centre says

The B.C. government is warning communities not to be misled by the unseasonably hot and dry weather and to prepare for potential incoming flooding now.

It says drought conditions can actually temporarily increase the risk of floods when rains first hit, before it has time to soak through dry soil.

“…people living near streams and rivers that have flooded in previous fall seasons are encouraged to monitor weather and river conditions in their area closely during this transition,” a Thursday (Oct. 13) news release from the province reads.

It says atmospheric rivers as extreme as the one that devastated many parts of B.C. in November 2021 are rare, but that lower levels of flooding are normal.

In the event that communities do flood, the province says it is prepared to deploy four million sandbags, as well as sandbag machines. It also has 10 kilometres of gabions – wall-like structures filled with sand – and 32 kilometres of tiger dams – stackable tubes filled with water – ready to be used.

Unlike last year, communities will also have the option this time around to issue broadcast-intrusive alerts if extreme flooding is incoming.

Prior to any severe weather though, Emergency Management BC is asking residents to do what they can to prepare. They’re asked to develop a household plan, put together emergency kits, connect with neighbours and educate themselves on their local government’s emergency response plan.

People can also protect their homes and belongings by removing valuables and equipment from low-lying areas, clearing perimeter drains, eavestroughs and gutters and securing sandbags.

The province says people should watch out for changes in the colour or rapids of local waterways or sudden drops in water levels as indicators that something could be wrong.

If floods do hit, people are told to keep away from the edge of rivers and watch out for signs of landslides. They’re also reminded not to drive through flood water as it can carry vehicles away.

As a result of the November 2021 floods, close to 20,000 people were displaced and more than 640,000 livestock were killed. The Insurance Bureau of Canada says the it also cost $675 million in insured damage alone.

People can keep up-to-date on flood conditions through the River Forecast Centre and emergency alerts through Emergency Info BC.

READ ALSO: PHOTOS: B.C. still finding cars, homes, debris in major rivers after November floods

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

B.C. DroughtB.C. Floods 2021British ColumbiaWeather

Previous story
Ben & Jerry’s Canada urging everyone in B.C. to ‘vote for schools that are safe for all kids’

Just Posted

Bella Coola Valley Musical Festival will be hosting a Halloween Dance on Saturday, Sept. 29. (submitted)
Bella Coola Valley Music Festival Society Halloween Dance goes Oct. 29

Esk’etemc Chief Fred Robbins, left, Gwitne Alphonse, JoAnne Moiese, Virginia Gilbert, Lillian Alphonse, David Archie and Williams Lake First Nation Chief Willie Sellars drum and sing during a ceremony Tuesday, Oct. 11 at Boitanio Mall. (Monica Lamb-Yorski photo - Williams Lake Tribune)
VIDEO: Boitanio Mall excavation prompts archaeological scrutiny by Williams Lake First Nation

Kato de Graaf, left, Odin Steif and Hayden Steif with Maizy share some smiles during one of the Bella Coola Foodshed Alliance events. (Sarah Stroh photo)
Renamed Bella Coola Foodshed Alliance looks to a bright future

Crews are attending a 200-hectare wildfire 17 km south of Puntzi Lake. (Betty Anderson photo)
Crews tackling 200-hectare wildfire south of Puntzi Lake